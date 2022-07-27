"Even if you play him in one match, what will you gain?" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's chances of playing 3rd Ind vs WI ODI

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India are unlikely to play Arshdeep Singh in the third ODI against the West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan & Co. head into the final ODI having already sealed the three-match series with wins in the first two games. The Indian team management could consider giving chances to some of the players waiting in the wings in such a scenario.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra almost ruled out the possibility of Arshdeep getting a look-in in the final ODI. He reasoned:

"Is there any scope for a change in the last match? Can anyone be given a chance? But who is left who can be given a chance and who will they drop or rest? Can you play Arsh here? I don't think you will be able to play him because even if you play him in one match, what will you gain?"

Chopra had the following to say about the three seamers who were part of India's XI for the second ODI:

"Avesh had a very rough outing. Siraj did not bowl that well in the last match but he bowled extremely beautifully in the game before that. Shardul Thakur is bowling well."

Avesh Khan conceded 54 runs in the six overs he bowled in his debut ODI. However, the Indian think tank might not want to drop him after just one game and could instead give him another opportunity to showcase his wares.

"Axar Patel is doing an amazing job" - Aakash Chopra

Axar Patel gave a match-winning performance in the second ODI [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra was all praise for Axar Patel's game-defining performance in the second ODI. He elaborated:

"Axar Patel is doing an amazing job. We were saying that Jaddu's absence will be felt. It also seemed that Jaddu is running far ahead in the man-to-man marking. But what Axar is doing is that if you need two left-arm spinners or spinning all-rounders anywhere, he is the man. He will again want to do well here."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Axar Patel’s knock was one of the finest knocks that you’d see in a run-chase. The clarity of thought. The confidence with which he managed the chase…’incredible’ is falling short to define it. Brilliant, Bapu Axar Patel’s knock was one of the finest knocks that you’d see in a run-chase. The clarity of thought. The confidence with which he managed the chase…’incredible’ is falling short to define it. Brilliant, Bapu 😊😊

While acknowledging that Yuzvendra Chahal faced the brunt of the West Indian willows in the second game, Chopra pointed out that the leg-spinner is doing a decent job. The renowned commentator said:

"Yuzi is bowling alright. He was slightly expensive in the last match. Actually one over proved expensive, the two sixes from Shai Hope."

Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the first two ODIs because of an injured right knee. It will be interesting to see if he makes a return to the XI in the final game if he is fit and available, and if so, at whose expense.

