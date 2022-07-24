Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for 2nd ODI vs West Indies, says Prasidh Krishna will be under pressure

Aakash Chopra has picked Team India's probable playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday. He reckons Prasidh Krishna will be under pressure to justify his place in the playing XI following his indifferent returns with the ball.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Windies in the second game of their three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday, July 24. They are likely to stick with the same XI that won the first game by three runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill as his openers, elaborating:

"Is there any scope of a change? Let me start with the openers. I expect another big knock from Shikhar Dhawan. I want Shubman Gill to play a slightly longer innings. He scores 40-50 beautiful runs; he looks very good; actually I have never seen Shubman bat badly; it's like Rohit Sharma kind of player."

The cricketer-turned-commentator explained why Gill needs to play a substantial knock. Chopra said:

"But the day Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are available, whatever you (Gill) do, you will not get a place; so it is important that when you have a place, score so many runs, that if someone makes you sit out, it hurts them. So this is your opportunity."

Chopra expects Shreyas Iyer to continue batting at No. 3 and be amongst the runs. He explained:

"Shikhar Dhawan does not stop once he starts scoring runs. The last three or four matches were not that good ,but now he has come on top. I am again seeing Shreyas Iyer at No. 3. I am again expecting runs from his willow. He will play spin well, fast bowling on this pitch - Alzarri Joseph or Jayden Seales - will not trouble him."

The former Indian batter picked Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda to complete his top six. Chopra observed:

"You expect runs from Sanju Samson because he will also not get too many opportunities. Suryakumar Yadav will eventually score runs. Deepak Hooda, in my opinion, had batted well."

Yadav and Samson scored 13 and 12, respectively, in the first games. Hooda scored 27 but was at his fluent best.

"It is a very important match for Axar Patel" - Aakash Chopra

Axar Patel had some injury concerns in the first ODI

Aakash Chopra feels it could be a crucial game for Axar Patel. He explained:

"It is a very important match for Axar Patel if he is fit and available. He is playing instead of Jaddu, who is unfit. Ashwin and Washington Sundar might also come back; you will not get a place; you will have to do well here."

The former player concluded by observing that Arshdeep Singh could take Prasidh Krishna's place if the latter does not perform on Sunday. He said:

"Yuzi Chahal will do well. Prasidh Krishna, I think, he will be under pressure. Four or five matches have not been good. He has to get some wickets, else you might see Arshdeep playing."

Aakash Chopra's India XI for 2nd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

