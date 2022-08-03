IND vs WI 2022: "Were there no opportunities to score runs?" - Aakash Chopra questions Pooran and King's batting approach in 3rd T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran's lethargic approach with the bat in the third T20I between India and West Indies.

The Windies scored 164/5 after being asked to bat first at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre on Tuesday, August 2. Team India then chased down the 165-run target with seven wickets and an over to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted King and Pooran's timid batting during the West Indian innings, saying:

"Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran - both together played 43 balls and scored 42 runs. You went at 7.5 runs per over in the first six overs and only seven runs an over for the next nine overs. You still had eight or nine wickets in hand after the 15th over but no runs on the board. Were there no opportunities to score runs?"

While questioning the hosts' approach against Ravichandran Ashwin in particular, Chopra was appreciative of the knock played by Kyle Mayers. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"Can Ravichandran Ashwin not be attacked, can it not happen even if you try? The intent was slightly missing. Pooran can hit but he did not hit, Brandon King started really slow and pegged back the team a lot. Kyle Mayers was absolutely sensational, the way he was batting, because it was a slightly difficult surface."

While King scored a run-a-ball 20, Pooran played 23 deliveries for his 22 runs. Mayers, on the other hand, smashed 73 runs off 50 deliveries to help the Windies set a decent target for the visitors.

"He is proving extremely expensive" - Aakash Chopra on Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has been found slightly wanting in the last few matches he has played

Reflecting on the Indian bowling, Chopra pointed out that Avesh Khan has been taken to the cleaners of late. The reputed commentator observed:

"Avesh Khan - that's another thread that's developing constantly. He is proving extremely expensive. If you see his last few death overs in T20Is, he is conceding 15-18 runs in every over, he is not conceding less than that at all. He was given the 20th over in the last match and the 19th over here. He has been thoroughly expensive."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma is talking with Avesh Khan after the match, Avesh has a series to forget so far, good to see the backing from captain. #IndvWI Rohit Sharma is talking with Avesh Khan after the match, Avesh has a series to forget so far, good to see the backing from captain. #IndvWI https://t.co/rtVJcNUOKa

On the flip side, Chopra lauded Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their performances with the ball, stating:

"Arshdeep was economical, he was good, you won't get three-four wickets every time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was given less bowling in the last match, here he was given his full quota and he picked up two wickets as well. He was very very good."

Avesh conceded 47 runs and failed to pick up a wicket in the three overs he bowled. While Arshdeep finished with figures of 1/33 in his four overs, Bhuvneshwar snared two wickets and gave away 35 runs in his four-over spell.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Avesh Khan be in India's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup? Yes No 11 votes so far