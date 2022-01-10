"That's too ambitious" - Aakash Chopra says the India-West Indies series cannot happen across 6 venues

Aakash Chopra believes the limited-overs series between India and West Indies cannot be staged across six different venues.

Team India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies in February. As per the original schedule, while the three ODIs are supposed to be played in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata, the venues for the three T20Is are Cuttack, Vizag and Thiruvananthapuram.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the current itinerary is 'too ambitious'. He said:

"The six matches of the West Indies-India series, which were earlier supposed to be held across six different venues, it will not be the case now, in my opinion. That's too ambitious, that's unlikely to happen. Although it has not been finalized, but the discussion is happening."

The former India cricketer added that disaster is in the waiting if the BCCI sticks to the current plan. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"You can take it from me in writing that it cannot happen in six venues because holding it in six venues means you are playing with fire. If you play with fire, then if not now, one day later your hands will surely get burnt."

The BCCI is already monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and considering reducing the number of venues for the India-West Indies series.

"I don't think we have the possibility to safely conduct a series at six venues" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Mumbai could be the venue for all six matches [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels holding matches at six venues is not feasible. He reasoned:

"The way the Omricon cases are going up, I don't think we have the possibility to safely conduct a series at six venues, with so much of travel involved. It cannot happen at all."

The reputed commentator suggested Mumbai as a possible venue to stage all six matches. Aakash Chopra explained:

"So you will have to cramp it a little, you will have to make the bio-secure bubble watertight and finish it off in one or two venues. It might also come to Mumbai, that's also a possibility if the Mumbai wave ebbs by then."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns BCCI is planning to host India vs West Indies series in 1 or 2 venues due to rise in Corona cases in the country. (Source - Cricket.com BCCI is planning to host India vs West Indies series in 1 or 2 venues due to rise in Corona cases in the country. (Source - Cricket.com)

It would certainly be in the BCCI's scheme of things to stage the entire limited-overs series against the West Indies in one city. Mumbai, with its three stadiums - Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil - could be the host city in such a scenario.

