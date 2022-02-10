"I'm not able to understand it" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli failing again in the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that it is difficult to fathom the reason behind Virat Kohli's indifferent form in recent times and how he can regain his lost touch.

Kohli scored 18 runs off 30 deliveries in the second ODI against West Indies. He seemed largely untroubled in the middle before nicking a delivery from Odean Smith to Shai Hope behind the wickets.

Reflecting on his dismissal in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kohli is not even living up to the standards of mere mortals at the moment. He observed:

"What is happening with Virat, he didn't score runs again, I mean I'm not able to understand it - how do you? Obviously, he pays a huge price for his own success because you compare him with his standard but at the moment, you are not measuring him with someone else's yardstick but the normal yardstick."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Kohli lost his wicket when he seemed set for the long haul. Chopra elaborated:

"It's just not happening, it's not happening at this point in time. He was in a hurry in the last match but here he was playing properly, coming in line, played a good cut and drive as well. Then one ball comes from Odean Smith and he remains slightly back, the ball takes the outside edge and goes."

Kohli was more restrained in this knock compared to the first ODI. He did hit three boundaries but was conservative in his approach for the majority of his innings.

"This is probably the sign of greatness" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's lean patch

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli to fire with the bat soon

Aakash Chopra added that the Indian batting mainstay is going through a lean run like all great cricketers do. He said:

"This is probably the sign of greatness that you go through spells, there is a time when the runs are not scored. He is going through that patch."

However, the reputed commentator is optimistic about the batting genius regaining his touch soon. Chopra stated:

"I stand with Virat Kohli. I am saying if not now, after a few days, it doesn't matter if the runs are not coming at this moment. At some stage, he is going to fire, there is no doubt about it."

It will be interesting to see if the Indian think tank opts to give Kohli a break for the final ODI. A little time away from the game might help the former Indian skipper regain his hunger for the big runs.

