"After a couple of failures he will lose his confidence" - K Srikkanth urges Team India to stop opening with Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is

Former Indian opener and World Cup winner K Srikkanth was baffled to see India use Suryakumar Yadav as an opener in the T20I series against the West Indies.

The 31-year-old hit an incredible hundred against England at No. 4 and many assumed he had made that spot his own ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, the team management sprung a surprise by sending Yadav out to bat with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order against West Indies.

The swashbuckling right-hander got off to a start in the first game, but could only score 24 runs.

Srikkanth was confused as to why the Men in Blue would want to tinker with someone who looked settled at No. 4. Speaking on Fancode in the build-up to the second T20I between India and West Indies, here's what he had to say about Yadav:

"Suryakumar Yadav is a brilliant player at No. 4. He should be batting at No.4 in the T20 World Cup. So, why do you want to make him open? If you want someone to open, drop Shreyas Iyer and pick Ishan Kishan instead."

Srikkanth added:

"What I am trying to say is simple ... Don't spoil a cricketer like Suryakumar Yadav. Please don't do that. I will tell you, after a couple of failures, he will lose his confidence. Cricket is a confidence game."

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed cheaply in the second T20I too

Suryakumar Yadav was once again asked to open the innings in the second T20I at St. Kitts. He could only score 11 runs off six balls before falling to eventual 'Player of the Match' Obed McCoy.

Although he hasn't looked entirely out of form, Yadav also endured a torrid ODI series in the Caribbean where he scored just 30 runs in three innings.

The twin failures in the T20Is so far will not help his case either. Perhaps he could benefit if he returns to the No. 4 position and build some confidence with less than three months to go for this year's T20 World Cup.

Only time will tell what kind of role the Men in Blue want Yadav to play in T20Is. The right-hander, meanwhile, will be eager to get back among the runs in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, August 2.

