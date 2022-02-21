"He is definitely a tick for the World Cup at this stage" - Ajay Jadeja makes big statement on Harshal Patel

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja has opined that, on current form, Harshal Patel is definitely a top contender to be picked for the T20 World Cup.

Jadeja went on to claim that Harshal is next only to Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to picking bowlers for the ICC event.

The 31-year-old was Team India’s star performer in the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday, registering figures of 3 for 22. Discussing the pacer’s performance, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"The T20 World Cup is a long way away but he is definitely a tick for the World Cup at this stage."

Cautioning the team management not to overexpose him in the build-up to the mega event, he added:

"The more you play Harshal, people will get used to something. They keep watching you and the pattern of your bowling - when do you bowl slower ones and yorkers.

"If you expose him more, he might be less effective. But Australia grounds are huge, where he would be very useful. At this moment, if the Indian team had to be picked, you’ll probably write his name alongside Bumrah."

BCCI @BCCI



Shardul Thakur takes a fine catch in the end.



Live - #INDvWI @Paytm Harshal Patel strikes and that's the BIG WICKET of Rovman Powell.Shardul Thakur takes a fine catch in the end.Live - bit.ly/INDvWI-3RDT20I Harshal Patel strikes and that's the BIG WICKET of Rovman Powell.Shardul Thakur takes a fine catch in the end.Live - bit.ly/INDvWI-3RDT20I #INDvWI @Paytm https://t.co/r5JpfMCtKF

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also echoed Jadeja’s views and stated that Harshal has been an absolute positive the whole series. He said in praise of the pacer:

"From the time he has come into the Indian team, he has done everything right. Rohit has used him brilliantly as well, bringing him in those crucial overs once the field spreads. Every time he feels like he needs a wicket, he brings him on, which is very clever."

Before Sunday’s clash, Harshal had figures of 2 for 37 and 0 for 46 in the first two T20Is.

"Harshal Patel's playing the key role when we are defending" - Ajay Jadeja

Jadeja further stated that the Haryana pacer is playing a crucial role in the current Indian T20 squad in Bumrah’s absence, particularly when bowling second. He explained:

"West Indies were moving along (in the chase on Sunday) but Harshal Patel slowed them down. Every time his over came, the target seemed to go away a little bit. And then West Indies would try and catch up - four overs for 22 for a guy who bowls mostly at the end."

Jadeja continued:

"I think Harshal Patel’s probably playing the key role at the moment when we are defending. It is almost like what Jasprit Bumrah was doing. But with Bumrah it’s many things. What surprises me is that with Harshal Patel it’s just that slower one and people still have no clue what to do with it."

BCCI @BCCI



What a performance this has been by the



#INDvWI | @Paytm 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓. 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆. 𝐅𝐄𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆What a performance this has been by the @ImRo45 -led #TeamIndia to complete the T20I series sweep! 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓. 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆. 𝐅𝐄𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 ☺️ ☺️What a performance this has been by the @ImRo45 -led #TeamIndia to complete the T20I series sweep! 🏆 👏#INDvWI | @Paytm https://t.co/L04JzVL5Sm

Having made his T20I debut last year, the intelligent pacer has claimed nine wickets in five matches at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 8.21.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar