"A moment Virat Kohli must not have experienced for a very long time" - Ajay Jadeja points 2 things that spurred the former captain

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja on Friday pointed out two things that egged Virat Kohli to score a blistering 41-ball 52 in the second T20I against West Indies.

Jadeja stated that Kieron Pollard positioning himself at short-leg on Kohli's first ball was something the former captain wouldn't have experienced in a "very long time". He believes the early aggression from West Indies put Kohli in a "different frame of mind".

Jadeja also felt that the presence of a short group of audience at the Eden Gardens also energized the 33-year-old. He remarked that Kohli thrives on the magnamity of the occasion and the crowd helped him igniting that fire.

After India's narrow eight-run win in the match, Jadeja told Cricbuzz:

"Two things were different today... One was that Pollard [coming at short-leg]. Suddenly there was a moment Virat Kohli must not have experienced for a very, very long time. You know, Virat Kohli, when he comes out, teams are not looking to get him out the first ball or thinking 'Let's try and attack him.' That puts you in a different frame of mind. And then, as he said himself as well, there's nice to have not a full house but at least some people in the crowd because Virat Kohli, I have always believed, has thrived on the energy around him and from the ground. The bigger the game, Virat Kohli becomes this larger-than-life personality and brings out something special."

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein bowled the first ball to Kohli and the right-hander hit a pristinely-timed flick to the right of Pollard. The West Indies skipper remained put in his position and Kohli plundered another four on the last ball of the over. He went on to hit five more boundaries and a six in a refreshingly aggressive knock.

In the same interaction, Dinesh Karthik said the flick shot was a touch of "genius" from Kohli. The wicketkeeper-batter was happy to see his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate's style and also defended him for continuing the aggression even though it meant losing his wicket against Roston Chase in the 14th over.

Karthik explained:

"I think he came out with a very clear mind - he wanted to attack from ball one. There's one shot that stands out. His first boundary off Akeal Hossein, just a flick off the pad, that's genius. It's very hard to hit such a shot and make it look much easier than it is. He's a class act. It was so good to see him attack bowlers right from the outset and keep that momentum going. I know he would be disappointed but he's one of those guys that if he crosses that phase, he's one of the most destructive players in the last 5 overs as well..."

Kohli was clean-bowled against a sharp turning ball from Chase. However, his 30th career fifty set the platform for the lower order to take charge. Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer did exactly that to take India to 186-5. A team effort in the second innings helped the hosts defend the total despite taking just three wickets.

"That's what age does to you" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli's statement

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvWI Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries 👏👏@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/qiXIn8l1Up

Karthik also opined on Kohli's innings-break statement about how extra responsibility sometimes makes a player overthink and not take risks.

Karthik said these inhibitions come with age, adding:

"It's a very interesting line that he says. When you play with a lot of responsibility over a time, sometimes you tend to overthink and that's happened with him at international level and various other players as well... You think twice before taking a risk whereas the guy with a lesser baggage doesn't think twice. He thinks the risk is the best option at that point of time... That's what age does to you. After a point you tend to think a bit more about taking the risk. You could see where he was coming from but he batted beautifully."

India and West Indies will now clash in the final T20I on Sunday, February 20, starting at 7:00 pm IST.

