"It is certainly a weak area for the team" - Ajit Agarkar on India's bowling concerns ahead of the ODI series vs West Indies

Ajit Agarkar has highlighted that he will keenly watch the performances of the Indian bowlers in the ODI series against the West Indies. He pointed out that bowling is no longer Team India's strong suit in the 50-over format of the game.

The Indian team will field a slightly new-look seam-bowling attack in the ODI series against Kieron Pollard's side. While Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been picked as seam-bowling all-rounders, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan will lend the required pace to the attack.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Ajit Agarkar was asked about the composition of the Indian bowling attack. He responded:

"They are looking at options, that's a good thing because clearly, India needed options. Very keen to see how the bowlers go because, which wasn't the case, it is certainly a weak area for the Indian team."

The former India cricketer added that the Rohit Sharma-led side cannot rely on just a couple of pacers. Agarkar elaborated:

"I don't think you can rely on one or two guys, whether it is a Bumrah or a Shami. You need depth, there is enough depth but you need to give people opportunities. I think that's what they are looking at."

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been the spearheads of the Indian seam-bowling attack in limited-overs cricket. However, with the latter being out of sorts for a considerable while, Team India will certainly look at other options to fill the void.

"I hope Siraj and Prasidh Krishna get all three games in this series" - Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar cast his vote for Mohammed Siraj as the pick of the young crop of Indian pacers

Ajit Agarkar was also specifically asked about the pace trio of Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan. He replied:

"I hope Siraj and Prasidh Krishna if they start, get all three games in this series because it is not easy for any bowler to settle in white-ball cricket. At times, it is slightly easier in Test cricket, you get time as a bowler."

The 44-year-old concluded by naming Siraj as the most exciting prospect among the pace-bowling pack. Agarkar reasoned:

"Siraj without a doubt is a frontrunner for me because he has the ability to bowl with the new ball, to take wickets in the middle and he has good yorkers at the end. Obviously, he will keep getting better with experience but for me, he is clearly the frontrunner at the moment."

Siraj has played one ODI for Team India to date, which was against Australia in January 2019. He failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 76 runs in his 10-over spell but has grown as a bowler since.

