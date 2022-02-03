"India is very tough to beat at home" - Ajit Agarkar makes his prediction for ODI series vs West Indies

Ajit Agarkar reckons Team India will edge the West Indies 2-1 in the upcoming ODI series.

Rohit Sharma's side will cross swords with the Windies in three ODIs, with their first match scheduled for February 6. The hosts have suffered a slight setback going into the series, with some of their players returning positive COVID-19 test results.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/mabh66pwLS

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Ajit Agarkar was asked to predict the ODI series scoreline. He responded:

"India is very tough to beat at home. With Rohit Sharma coming back a lot fresher, India will start favorites, there is no doubt, especially in the ODI series. I think it will be difficult for the West Indies in the ODIs, maybe 2-1."

While observing that the Men In Blue are going into the series with a slightly new-look bowling lineup, the former pacer wants the batting positions to be sorted out. Agarkar said:

"I know there are a lot of different bowlers picked and some of them have been rested, who will certainly be part of that team. The batting positions need to be cemented, wherever they are going to bat."

Agarkar cited the example of KL Rahul to highlight the lack of clarity in the batting order. He explained:

"Whether Rahul is going to come in the middle, then he has to stay in the middle for me over the course of the next year and a half, as you approach that World Cup. So that clarity has to be there because at the moment, there are some gaps from that four, five and six - which you need some firepower in those positions."

With Rohit Sharma returning for the ODI series against West Indies, Rahul is likely to move down the batting order. However, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive for COVID-19, he might be asked to bat at the top of the order again.

"I really want India to go very aggressive" - Aakash Chopra

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tend to get their eye in before playing the big shots

While predicting a comfortable ODI series win for the hosts, Aakash Chopra expressed hope of them playing an attacking brand of cricket. He reasoned:

"India winning the series comfortably but I really want India to go very aggressive and find a different way because that's the only way you will either end up scoring 325 or if you are 55/3 - your four, five and six will get enough opportunities. If you just meander along, get to 280-290 - your four, five and six will never get tested."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Men In Blue have been overreliant on their top order in the 50-over format of the game for a considerable while. The top-order batters' conservative approach has also put undue pressure on their slightly inexperienced middle order, especially while chasing big targets.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will India win the ODI series against West Indies? Yes No 8 votes so far