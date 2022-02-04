"To me it was a little bit disappointing" - Ajit Agarkar on KL Rahul opening the batting in the ODI series against South Africa

Ajit Agarkar has expressed his slight disappointment at KL Rahul batting at the top of the order for Team India in the ODI series against South Africa.

With Rohit Sharma unavailable for the ODI series against the Proteas, Rahul opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. Although India's new full-time white-ball skipper is back for the series against the West Indies, Dhawan testing positive for COVID-19 has again opened up a spot at the top of the order.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Ajit Agarkar was asked about Rahul's likely batting position in the ODI series against the Windies. He responded:

"I think that's the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batter because he captained in South Africa and he opened, which to me, it was a little bit disappointing because he had been successful at the No. 4 or 5 position, that's the role they were looking at."

The former India pacer added Rahul should open against Kieron Pollard's side only if he is a long-term option at the top of the order. Ajit Agarkar pointed out:

"If that is not going to be the case, then again you have got to stick to what you decide. If he is going to be the opener, then you may as well open with him and Rohit in this series."

Rahul is unavailable for the first ODI against West Indies due to personal reasons. Either Ishan Kishan or Mayank Agarwal is likely to open with Sharma in such a scenario.

"That will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well" - Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar is unsure if Shikhar Dhawan can be in India's ODI World Cup plans

While being unsure of Shikhar Dhawan as a long-term prospect, Ajit Agarkar highlighted that Rahul opting to bat at the top of the order would put a question mark on the veteran opener's spot as well. He elaborated:

"That will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well. I am not sure in another year or year-and-a-half's time where Shikhar Dhawan would be even though he has got runs in South Africa."

The 44-year-old concluded by suggesting Ishan Kishan or even Rishabh Pant as opening options for Team India. Ajit Agarkar observed:

"You have got a couple of explosive players, someone like an Ishan Kishan or even someone like a Rishabh Pant, who knows whether it's worth giving him a go at the top of the order."

Pant has never batted at the top of the order for Team India. However, he was Kishan's opening partner at the 2016 under-19 World Cup.

