"Virat Kohli is not batting the way we know him to bat" - Ajit Agarkar on Rohit Sharma's expectations from the former Indian skipper

Ajit Agarkar believes Rohit Sharma's biggest expectation from Virat Kohli would be for the former Indian skipper to be back to his match-winning ways.

The upcoming white-ball series against West Indies will be the first time Kohli will be playing under Sharma since the latter took over Team India's full-time limited-overs captaincy. Kohli played three ODIs against South Africa under KL Rahul's captaincy as the Mumbaikar was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Ajit Agarkar was asked about the new Indian skipper's expectations from Kohli. He responded:

"Rohit Sharma will definitely expect Virat Kohli also to play the leadership role because he has been the captain for such a long time. He has been on the hot seat and has been the best player of the team. In my opinion, at the moment Virat Kohli is not batting the way we know him to bat."

The former India cricketer added that Sharma's primary expectation would be for Kohli to regain his lost touch. Agarkar elaborated:

"That will be Rohit's first expectation that Virat rediscovers his form because when he plays like that, he wins the match. The captain's job becomes easier the more match-winners you have in the team."

Kohli did score a couple of half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. However, he did not look to be at his former best and was dismissed by spinners on all three occasions.

"It will definitely be slightly different for Virat Kohli" - Ajit Agarkar

Virat Kohli is known to lead from the front on the field of play

Ajit Agarkar, however, did acknowledge that it might take some time for Kohli to get adjusted to being away from the spotlight. He explained:

"It will definitely be slightly different for Virat Kohli because he is not used to staying slightly out of the limelight as you were taking the decision always in the last six to seven years when you were the captain and all the responsibility was on you."

While observing that Kohli will always be willing to help Sharma whenever required, the 44-year-old concluded by reiterating that the former Indian skipper's biggest contribution will be with the bat. Agarkar pointed out:

"I don't think it will be any different. Virat will definitely chip in whenever required or try to help the captain but the most important thing for me is Kohli the batsman, if he starts playing the way we know him to, then Rohit might not need anything else from him."

Kohli enjoys an exceptional record against the West Indies in ODI cricket and will hope to continue in the same vein. The Indian batting mainstay has amassed 2235 runs at an outstanding average of 72.09 in the 39 ODIs he has played against the Caribbean side.

