IND vs WI 2022: CWI consider shifting final two T20Is against India from US to West Indies amid visa issues

Cricket West Indies (CWI) could host the final two T20Is against India in the ongoing series in the Caribbean Islands instead of the United States. The possibility arises as several members of both teams have yet to receive their US visas.

The initial information was that the players would receive US travel documents in St. Kitts, where the teams will play the second and third T20I.

However, there's a chance that they may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa papers and from there to the US should they obtain clearance.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda JUST IN



Cricket West Indies have confirmed India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August



The Men in Blue will be playing three ODI in the Caribbean followed by five T20Is including two in Florida, USA 🤩🏏



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter JUST INCricket West Indies have confirmed India’s tour of the West Indies in July-AugustThe Men in Blue will be playing three ODI in the Caribbean followed by five T20Is including two in Florida, USA 🤩🏏 🚨 JUST IN 🚨Cricket West Indies have confirmed India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August 🇮🇳🌴The Men in Blue will be playing three ODI in the Caribbean followed by five T20Is including two in Florida, USA 🤩🏏#WIvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/HH7Woeepvz

On Sunday, a source in West Indies cricket, said the following, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue."

A day before that, CWI President Ricky Skerritt claimed to be exploring plans while also trying to receive the pending visas.

"There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas."

Central Broward Park and Lauderhill, Florida, in the US, are the hosts for the games on August 6th and 7th. It's worth noting that obtaining travel documents for the US has been an issue internationally.

West Indies on a losing streak against India

Nicholas Pooran & co. will be keen to turn things around in the upcoming games (Credits: Twitter)

As far as the on-field events go, the Indian team has thoroughly dominated the proceedings of their Caribbean tour.

After blanking the hosts in the ODI series, they reigned supreme in the first T20I. Batting first, India made a daunting 190-6, riding on captain Rohit Sharma's 64 and Dinesh Karthik's 19-ball 41.

BCCI @BCCI



win the 1st A dominant performance by our bowlers #TeamIndia win the 1st #WIvIND T20I by 68 runs and take 1-0 series lead A dominant performance by our bowlers 👏👏#TeamIndia win the 1st #WIvIND T20I by 68 runs and take 1-0 series lead 💪 https://t.co/H15eUfQZoK

In response, West Indies' run-chase withered away as India continued to pick wickets at regular intervals. India's frontline spinners - Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin shared five out of the eight West Indian wickets to fall. The home side only managed 122 on the board, going down by 68 runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far