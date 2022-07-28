IND vs WI 2022: "We must give credit to Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan for Deepak Hooda's development" - Danish Kaneria on Team India batter's rise

Team India batter Deepak Hooda has received appreciation from all quarters for his recent inspiring knocks in international cricket. Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan also deserve some credit for the right-hander's performances.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he pointed out how Deepak Hooda has emerged as one of the top batters in the current Indian side. He further stated that the 27-year-old is an invaluable asset for the Men in Blue as he is a complete team man.

Danish Kaneria explained:

"Deepak Hooda is one of India's best batters. We must give credit to Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan for Hooda's development as a player. He's a complete team man."

It is worth mentioning that both Irfan and Yusuf have worked very closely with Deepak Hooda in the past. During a conversation with ESPNcricnfo, Irfan had revealed that the two brothers had made the batter practice on different kinds of surfaces to help him improve his game.

Hooda is currently a part of India's squad for their ongoing white-ball series in the West Indies. The swashbuckler managed 60 runs from two innings in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series.

"He is still one of India's most fantastic players" - Danish Kaneria comes out in support of Suryakumar Yadav

India's Suryakumar Yadav failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the ODI fixtures against West Indies. He could muster only 30 runs from two innings.

Despite the underwhelming outings, Danish Kaneria still feels that Yadav is a vital cog in team India's batting lineup. He added:

"Suryakumar Yadav wasn't at his best in the ODI series against the West Indies. He failed to perform well in the three games but he is still one of India's most fantastic players."

Yadav will want to come up with an improved performance in the forthcoming five-match T20I series in the West Indies. The opening encounter of the rubber is scheduled to be played in Trinidad on Friday (July 28).

