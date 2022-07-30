IND vs WI 2022: "Deepak Hooda should replace Suryakumar Yadav"- Danish Kaneria feels India star should be rested

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels in-form all-rounder Deepak Hooda should replace Suryakumar Yadav in the second T20I against West Indies to be played at St. Kitts.

Although Yadav hit an incredible century in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Kaneria feels that the 31-year-old needs rest after a poor ODI series where he scored just 30 runs in three games.

Deepak Hooda didn't have the greatest of ODI series with the bat. However, he has been incredible in the few chances that he has been given in T20Is, having an incredible average of 68.33 in six games with a hundred.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's how Kaneria justified swapping Yadav with Hooda:

"Shreyas Iyer got his chance due to his ODI form. But he hasn't been consistent. I feel Deepak Hooda should replace Suryakumar Yadav as the latter has not been in good form in West Indies. I think Deepak Hooda is in great form and consistent chances should be given to him."

Danish Kaneria on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Danish Kaneria believes captain Rohit Sharma had a crucial role to play with his bowling changes as well as field placements in the first T20I. The 41-year-old gave the example of how a slight change in field placement turned out to be effective and proved why Rohit is a master tactician.

On this, the leg-spinner stated:

"Rohit Sharma's brilliant captaincy was once again on display during the setup of Hetmyer's wicket. He told the straighter mid-on to go a bit wider, and the very next ball from Ashwin was toe-ended by Hetmyer into the hands of that fielder Suryakumar Yadav."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma as Indian captain:



Matches - 50.

Wins - 42.

Lost - 8.

Win percentage - 84.



- Rohit has won 10/10 games against West Indies. Rohit Sharma as Indian captain:Matches - 50.Wins - 42.Lost - 8.Win percentage - 84.- Rohit has won 10/10 games against West Indies.

India will look to keep on winning games, but will also have the urge to experiment with a few players at the back of their minds.

