IND vs WI 2022: "This is too easy" - Fans troll West Indies following 68-run loss to India in 1st T20I 

Team India secured a decisive 68-run victory over West Indies in the T20I series opener on Friday (July 29) at the Brian Lara Stadium. With the win, the visitors went 1-0 up in the five-match series.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field first on the surface. India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his impactful knock of 64 runs. The Men in Blue were able to post an impressive total of 190, thanks to Dinesh Karthik's late flurry (41 off 19).

The visitors dominated the second half of the game as well. The West Indian batters struggled to get going against the Indian bowlers and ultimately finished 122/8 after 20 overs.

A number of fans took to social media to troll West Indies following their underwhelming performance in the 1st T20I. Here are some of the reactions:

Shivanand @ShivasRegal007 @bhogleharsha West Indies can't read their own home pitches properly? Thats very sad. Slow bowlers were clearly winning on that pitch @bhogleharsha West Indies can't read their own home pitches properly? Thats very sad. Slow bowlers were clearly winning on that pitch

Sandeep Kumavat 🇮🇳 @iamsrkumavat12 West Indies agar apna best khele toh bhi haaregi hi West Indies agar apna best khele toh bhi haaregi hi

finished kohli fan @_its_atul 🤣 har series me pelte hai unko West Indies aur Srilanka ko harte Dekh players bhi bore ho chuke honge🤣 har series me pelte hai unko West Indies aur Srilanka ko harte Dekh players bhi bore ho chuke honge😂🤣 har series me pelte hai unko

#INDvsWIt20 This is too easy for India, disappointing from West Indies. This is too easy for India, disappointing from West Indies.#INDvsWIt20

Darren @trinibart My drink hitting harder than West Indies 🤦🏽‍♂️ My drink hitting harder than West Indies 🤦🏽‍♂️

Kern Ramlochan @KernRamlochan 26 years since West Indies have been garbage. 26 years since West Indies have been garbage.

Anonymous9726 @Anonymous97261 #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI

#WIvsIND #Indvswi

West Indies : we have better players and stats on paper

Meanwhile team India: West Indies : we have better players and stats on paperMeanwhile team India: #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI #WIvsIND #Indvswi West Indies : we have better players and stats on paper Meanwhile team India: https://t.co/EXdJ121w7a

GAURAV AGARWAL @gauravjhansi04

I can't believe to see such kind of team

Who allready become 2times world champion. @windiescricket Today Westindies team play T20 match against INDIA in last at about 5overs at home ground just like test match playing by WI TeamI can't believe to see such kind of teamWho allready become 2times world champion. @windiescricket Today Westindies team play T20 match against INDIA in last at about 5overs at home ground just like test match playing by WI TeamI can't believe to see such kind of team Who allready become 2times world champion.

It is worth mentioning that this was Rohit Sharma's 50th win as Indian captain. The visitors have dominated the proceedings so far in white-ball encounters.

They completed a stunning 3-0 ODI series whitewash over the hosts ahead of the T20I rubber.

India to take on West Indies in 2nd T20I on August 1

The second fixture of the five-match series between India and West Indies is slated to be played on Monday (August 1). The game will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The series is of utmost importance for both the cricketing nations as they look to gain some momentum on the road to the crucial T20 World Cup 2022. Here are the complete squads for the T20Is:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

