IND vs WI 2022: “Boom-Arshdeep combo for death [overs]”- Fans wants Arshdeep Singh to partner Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh once again made the most of the chances that he is getting in the shortest format for Team India. The 23-year-old once again delivered in the death overs against West Indies in the 3rd T20I at St Kitts, in an attempt to book his place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

The team management has ensured that Arshdeep bowls during the last four overs in the ongoing series to prepare him for tough situations. The youngster went for just 15 runs during the last two overs against the Men in Maroon. He gave away just five and 10 runs in the 18th and 20th overs respectively.

Also Read: 3 reasons why R Ashwin might be a surprise pick for the T20 World Cup

The left-arm seamer has taken to international cricket like duck to water after his brilliance for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League over the last two years.

Fans went gaga on Twitter over his abilities, some of whom demanded that Arshdeep should partner Yorker King Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs. Here are some of the reactions:

Vasu Vashisat @VasuVashisat



17th over - 4 runs.

19th over - 5 runs.

17th over - 4 runs.

19th over - 6 runs.

18th over - 5 runs.

20th over - 10 runs.



Arshdeep is a star in the toughest phase of the T20 format.

#BCCI #IndvsWI #IndianCricketTeam Arshdeep in the end overs in this T20 series vs West Indies:17th over - 4 runs.19th over - 5 runs.17th over - 4 runs.19th over - 6 runs.18th over - 5 runs.20th over - 10 runs.Arshdeep is a star in the toughest phase of the T20 format. Arshdeep in the end overs in this T20 series vs West Indies:17th over - 4 runs.19th over - 5 runs.17th over - 4 runs.19th over - 6 runs.18th over - 5 runs.20th over - 10 runs.Arshdeep is a star in the toughest phase of the T20 format.#BCCI #IndvsWI #IndianCricketTeam

MILIND PHALKE @Mp21MILIND @Ishika_Pandey45 Arshdeep is the find of the year for team India.Nice player!! @Ishika_Pandey45 Arshdeep is the find of the year for team India.Nice player!!

Armann @Armann_00

Arshdeep Singh in T20I for India:



3.3-1-18-2 in England

4-0-24-2 in West Indies

4-0-26-1 in West Indies

4-0-33-1 in West Indies



#IndvWI GOATDEEPArshdeep Singh in T20I for India:3.3-1-18-2 in England4-0-24-2 in West Indies4-0-26-1 in West Indies4-0-33-1 in West Indies GOATDEEP🐐Arshdeep Singh in T20I for India:3.3-1-18-2 in England4-0-24-2 in West Indies4-0-26-1 in West Indies4-0-33-1 in West Indies#IndvWI https://t.co/FCYQpggfI0

ಆದಿತ್ಯ @Adityaaaaa10

4-33-1 Arshdeep Singh is here to stay!4-33-1 Arshdeep Singh is here to stay!4-33-1👏

Chanpreet Singh @chanpreet777

1 1 1 1 . 1

Arshdeep Singh in the 20th over:

4 4 W . W1 1 (run out in 5th ball)



Once again a superb death bowling by



#IndvsWI #INDvWI #TeamIndia #ArshdeepSingh @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over:1 1 1 1 . 1Arshdeep Singh in the 20th over:4 4 W . W1 1 (run out in 5th ball)Once again a superb death bowling by @arshdeepsinghh @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over:1 1 1 1 . 1Arshdeep Singh in the 20th over:4 4 W . W1 1 (run out in 5th ball)Once again a superb death bowling by @arshdeepsinghh 🇮🇳#IndvsWI #INDvWI #TeamIndia #ArshdeepSingh

Shaidar Haran @_ShaidarHaran_ Tremendous stuff from Arshdeep.. Tremendous stuff from Arshdeep..

Mridu ⚯͛ @mj_aIways 🏼 🏼 Appreciation post for Arshdeep Singh Appreciation post for Arshdeep Singh 👏🏼👏🏼

Aakash Chopra showers praise on Arshdeep Singh

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised newcomer Arshdeep Singh for his consistent performances. He described how the left-armer has come fully prepared from the IPL. Speaking on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel, he said:

“T Natarajan was miles ahead of him [Arshdeep Singh]. If he had performed and injuries wouldn’t have played a big role then Natarajan would have been the first choice. On the other hand, Arshdeep is consistently doing well. When someone undergoes the fiery furnace of IPL, they come with preparation.”

It remains to be seen whether the Arshdeep-Bumrah combination that many fans want will be on show in the T20 World Cup. At the moment, the Punjab Kings seamer his doing his chances no harm with his performances.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: 3 Indian batters who will need to have a great tournament

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Arshdeep Singh should play in T20 World Cup India XI? Yes No 9 votes so far