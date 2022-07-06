"Selection committee members hi jao match khelne" - Furious Twitterati react as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are rested again for West Indies ODIs

Regular Indian captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli have been rested again, this time for the three-match one-day series in the West Indies to be played later in the month. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the team, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as the vice-captain.
The BCCI announced the Indian ODI squad for the West Indies series on Wednesday (July 6). Apart from Rohit and Kohli, other key members of the Indian team, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, have also been given a break for the one-day series in West Indies.
While Rohit missed the rescheduled Test in Birmingham against England, Bumrah led the team in his absence. Pant scored a hundred and a fifty in the same match. Both Rohit and Kohli were also rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. With KL Rahul being ruled out at the last moment, Pant led in that series.
The decision to “rest” Kohli and Rohit, despite the fact that they have been given ample breaks in recent times, left Indian cricket fans furious. Many took to Twitter to share their frustration. Some even reminded the players and the BCCI that all the star cricketers were available for all the IPL matches for their respective franchises.
Here are some Twitter reactions to BCCI’s decision of leaving out Rohit and Kohli from India’s squad for the West Indies ODIs:
India’s squad for West Indies ODIs
Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are battling poor form
Kohli is having a wretched run in cricket irrespective of the format. His poor form has also been reflected in the latest ICC rankings. As per the updated list, Kohli has dropped out of the Top 10 among Test batters for the first time in six years.
Following his scores of 11 and 20 against England in Birmingham, the 33-year-old has now moved down to the 13th spot.
Rohit has also struggled with the willow (when available) ever since taking over as full-time skipper. After missing the entire South Africa tour, he registered a highest score of 46 in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. He failed in the T20Is as well, scoring 50 runs in three matches.