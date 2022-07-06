"Selection committee members hi jao match khelne" - Furious Twitterati react as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are rested again for West Indies ODIs

Regular Indian captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli have been rested again, this time for the three-match one-day series in the West Indies to be played later in the month. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the team, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as the vice-captain.

The BCCI announced the Indian ODI squad for the West Indies series on Wednesday (July 6). Apart from Rohit and Kohli, other key members of the Indian team, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, have also been given a break for the one-day series in West Indies.

While Rohit missed the rescheduled Test in Birmingham against England, Bumrah led the team in his absence. Pant scored a hundred and a fifty in the same match. Both Rohit and Kohli were also rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. With KL Rahul being ruled out at the last moment, Pant led in that series.

The decision to “rest” Kohli and Rohit, despite the fact that they have been given ample breaks in recent times, left Indian cricket fans furious. Many took to Twitter to share their frustration. Some even reminded the players and the BCCI that all the star cricketers were available for all the IPL matches for their respective franchises.

Here are some Twitter reactions to BCCI’s decision of leaving out Rohit and Kohli from India’s squad for the West Indies ODIs:

Human @Human4567832 @BCCI How many rohit played to take rest??,kohli & bumrah just played one test only ,again rest??🙄🤯 @BCCI How many rohit played to take rest??,kohli & bumrah just played one test only ,again rest??🙄🤯

Prince Sachdeva 🇮🇳 @SachPrince_20

KL Rahul ??

Jasprit Bumrah ??

Rishabh Pant ??

Hardik Pandya ??

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ??

6 players with a leadership role (as per BCCI) are not part of the team.. is this how we will win World Cup 2022 and 2023 ?? @BCCI Rohit Sharma ??KL Rahul ??Jasprit Bumrah ??Rishabh Pant ??Hardik Pandya ??Bhuvneshwar Kumar ??6 players with a leadership role (as per BCCI) are not part of the team.. is this how we will win World Cup 2022 and 2023 ?? @BCCI Rohit Sharma ??KL Rahul ??Jasprit Bumrah ??Rishabh Pant ??Hardik Pandya ??Bhuvneshwar Kumar ??6 players with a leadership role (as per BCCI) are not part of the team.. is this how we will win World Cup 2022 and 2023 ??

Angry Munda @angrybanda Virat Kohli only wanted to take rest, he has enough time to shoot ads. Performance is so poor, dropped from top 10 test ranking. Just taken rest before test match and again wanted rest. No century from last 3 years, still wanted rest and too where he is too good. Virat Kohli only wanted to take rest, he has enough time to shoot ads. Performance is so poor, dropped from top 10 test ranking. Just taken rest before test match and again wanted rest. No century from last 3 years, still wanted rest and too where he is too good.

Harman @Harman35673056 @BCCI Rohit, kohli ko kitna aaram chaiye? 🥲 har ek series ke baad rest hi kr rhe hai @BCCI Rohit, kohli ko kitna aaram chaiye? 🥲 har ek series ke baad rest hi kr rhe hai

sarthak haval @haval_sarthak7 @BCCI Itna rest kyu de rahe hai hum… Abhi to rest krke aarahe hai … 6 match khelenge phirse rest … ipl mei to khel lete hai 14-15 matches … this is pathetic @BCCI Itna rest kyu de rahe hai hum… Abhi to rest krke aarahe hai … 6 match khelenge phirse rest … ipl mei to khel lete hai 14-15 matches … this is pathetic

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2



Kisi ka cricket khelne ka man nhi hai kya?World Cup do mahine me hai, main players out of form hai or koi ata pta nhi final 15-20 kon h @BCCI Kitna rest karenge ye log. Kohli Rohit IPL and England test ke beech rest liya. Kohli Rohit will play 6 Match in England and now they rested.Kisi ka cricket khelne ka man nhi hai kya?World Cup do mahine me hai, main players out of form hai or koi ata pta nhi final 15-20 kon h @BCCI Kitna rest karenge ye log. Kohli Rohit IPL and England test ke beech rest liya. Kohli Rohit will play 6 Match in England and now they rested.Kisi ka cricket khelne ka man nhi hai kya?World Cup do mahine me hai, main players out of form hai or koi ata pta nhi final 15-20 kon h

Hans moran @Hansmoran4

Failed team.



Virat having a break from his low scores? @BCCI No R ashwin?Failed team.Virat having a break from his low scores? @BCCI No R ashwin?Failed team.Virat having a break from his low scores?

Soumith Potturi @SoumithPotturi @BCCI Why is virat rested ? And Rohit ? How much cricket have they even played. Virat barely spends 20 mins at the crease. Windies series could have been his chance to regain his form and confidence. Their lack of game time will again show in Asia Cup and World Cup later this year. @BCCI Why is virat rested ? And Rohit ? How much cricket have they even played. Virat barely spends 20 mins at the crease. Windies series could have been his chance to regain his form and confidence. Their lack of game time will again show in Asia Cup and World Cup later this year.

Shoeb Mustafa @ShoebMustafa #BCCI @BCCI No Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul, Shami, Bumrah, Bhuvi & Pandya... Resting a couple of games is okay. Why so much of juggling of players and captaincy in every other series. Is it rest or is it some politics going on in the management. #disappointed @BCCI No Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul, Shami, Bumrah, Bhuvi & Pandya... Resting a couple of games is okay. Why so much of juggling of players and captaincy in every other series. Is it rest or is it some politics going on in the management. #disappointed #BCCI

Bhakti @Bhakti14443786 @BCCI Jo regular caption hai vo regularly khelna kab shuru karega ? Aur aab isme Dinesh Karthik kyu nahi hai ? Use kya ho gaya aab chodo ek kam karo sabhi players ko rest de do aur selection committee members hi jao match khelne... #pathetic @BCCI Jo regular caption hai vo regularly khelna kab shuru karega ? Aur aab isme Dinesh Karthik kyu nahi hai ? Use kya ho gaya aab chodo ek kam karo sabhi players ko rest de do aur selection committee members hi jao match khelne... #pathetic 😲

Tukun @SuvTK7 @BCCI Since Rohit appointed as skipper, Rest has become Topmost priority. Captain with his extraordinary health care service. @BCCI Since Rohit appointed as skipper, Rest has become Topmost priority. Captain with his extraordinary health care service.

Tanuj Doshi @doshi_tanuj @BCCI

why are senior player rested after just 1 series ? is this is way we will build a winning team ? @ImRo45 is he the captain for all formats or @BCCI will choose captains based on their whims and fancies ?why are senior player rested after just 1 series ? is this is way we will build a winning team ? @BCCI @ImRo45 is he the captain for all formats or @BCCI will choose captains based on their whims and fancies ?why are senior player rested after just 1 series ? is this is way we will build a winning team ?

India’s squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are battling poor form

Kohli is having a wretched run in cricket irrespective of the format. His poor form has also been reflected in the latest ICC rankings. As per the updated list, Kohli has dropped out of the Top 10 among Test batters for the first time in six years.

Following his scores of 11 and 20 against England in Birmingham, the 33-year-old has now moved down to the 13th spot.

Rohit has also struggled with the willow (when available) ever since taking over as full-time skipper. After missing the entire South Africa tour, he registered a highest score of 46 in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home. He failed in the T20Is as well, scoring 50 runs in three matches.

