"He gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the first ODI between Team India and West Indies.

Rohit was leading the Indian team in an ODI for the first time since taking over from Virat Kohli as the full-time white-ball skipper. The Mumbaikar started his tenure on a positive note, with Team India registering a comprehensive six-wicket win in the encounter.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh was asked if he saw anything different from Rohit Sharma as skipper. He responded:

"I saw he [Rohit] was giving a lot of encouragement to all the bowlers. I have played a lot of cricket with him, that's the kind of captain he is, he gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers and tells them to just go out there and express themselves."

The former India off-spinner was particularly appreciative of Rohit for not imposing himself on the bowlers. Harbhajan elaborated:

"If you don't know the plan, then he has a second plan. It's a great thing from a captain if you get to do what you have to do as a bowler. That's exactly what any bowler would require.

Rohit has an excellent overall record as Team India's ODI skipper. He has led the Men In Blue to a win in nine of the 11 matches he has captained in the 50-over format of the game.

"Rohit Sharma was spot on with his captaincy" - Harbhajan Singh

Rohit Sharma managed his bowling resources very well in the first ODI [P/C: BCCI]

Harbhajan Singh spoke in glowing terms about Rohit's handling of his two spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. He explained:

"Rohit Sharma was spot on with his captaincy. He rotated his bowlers very nicely. When Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar were bowling, he was always there for them. He was talking to them in between the overs."

Rohit Sharma Fanclub India @Imro_fanclub



#RohitSharma | #INDvWI | @ImRo45 Sunil Gavaskar said (On star sports),"I will give 9.99 out of 10 for the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the first ODI match for bowling changes & field placement." Sunil Gavaskar said (On star sports),"I will give 9.99 out of 10 for the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the first ODI match for bowling changes & field placement."#RohitSharma | #INDvWI | @ImRo45 https://t.co/1ynl4i431x

The 41-year-old was also asked whether Deepak Hooda was unfortunate not to be given the ball. Harbhajan Singh responded:

"I don't think he [Hooda] was unlucky. Whatever little opportunity he got in the latter part of the innings, he did what was required to be done at that point in time. I think he is a fabulous cricketer who has done really well over the years in domestic cricket and it's good to see him in the Indian team."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities. #IndvWI Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities. #IndvWI

Also Read Article Continues below

Harbhajan Singh concluded by saying that he has great expectations from Hooda. He added the 26-year-old can play as a finisher at either No. 5 or No. 6.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Did Rohit Sharma make the right by not trying Deepak Hooda with the ball? Yes No 7 votes so far