IND vs WI 2022: "He has been bowling those tough overs, that is the reason why you could see the confidence in him" - Parthiv Patel praises Arshdeep Singh's effort in second T20I 

Former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel lauded Arshdeep Singh for bringing India back into the contest with his exploits in the death overs. The 22-year-old pacer ended with figures of 1-26 off his four overs as India suffered a five-wicket loss in the second T20I at St. Kitts yesterday (August 1).

After conceding 16 runs in his first spell, the left-arm seamer was called back into the attack in the 17th over of the second innings. With only four runs being scored of Arshdeep's penultimate over, the equation read 27 runs required off the last three overs. The Punjab-born pacer bowled yet another tight over, including the wicket of Rovman Powell, to give India 10 runs to defend off the last over.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh + end overs - What a combo.

Arshdeep Singh + end overs - What a combo. https://t.co/YQJm1Xa0SB

Stating that Arshdeep Singh makes the captain's task easier, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"That is something he has been doing for Punjab Kings, he has been bowling those tough overs, that is the reason why you could see the confidence in him. There was an instance where Rohit came in and he did not talk much to Arshdeep, which showed he knew what he was going to do. That shows how mature he is and how well he has learned while bowling for Punjab."

An exceptional campaign for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) led Arshdeep Singh to the senior team. The youngster took 10 wickets at an economy of 7.70 and cemented his status as a death bowler.

"He is in control, he knows what he needs to do" - Parthiv Patel on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is yet to have a poor outing in national colors till now. Making his debut in the first T20I against England at Southampton, the left-arm pacer is making a strong case for his selection for the 2022 T20 World Cup. With five wickets at an economy of below six, the youngster has made a strong start to his international career.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Arshdeep Singh in T20I Int'l:-



3.3-1-18-2 vs ENG in ENG.

4-0-24-2 vs WI in WI.

4-0-26-1 vs WI in WI. Arshdeep Singh in T20I Int'l:-3.3-1-18-2 vs ENG in ENG.4-0-24-2 vs WI in WI.4-0-26-1 vs WI in WI. https://t.co/GDxm0ecLdz

Praising Arshdeep's versatality as a death bowler, Parthiv Patel said:

"Arshdeep used the angle really well, the ball was not reversing as such but he used it really well, particularly with Powell's wicket where it looked like it swung in."

Patel concluded:

He was bowling the slower ones really well too, he is in control, he knows what he needs to do."

India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the series at the same venue later today (August 2). It is to be noted that the contest will be delayed by an hour and a half.

Do you think Arshdeep Singh will find a place in the T20 World Cup squad? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far