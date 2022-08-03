IND vs WI 2022: "He will definitely get a lot of confidence as a T20 batter"- Parthiv Patel on Rishabh Pant's knock in third T20I

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was impressed with Rishabh Pant's mature knock of 33*(26) in Team India's comprehensive win over West Indies on Tuesday. The 24-year-old hit three boundaries and a six, but more importantly, remained unbeaten in the end to see his team home.

Patel understands the importance of having a left-hander in the middle order and that's perhaps why the team management has also given Rishabh Pant the No.4 role in this series. So to have finished off the game convincingly would have given him much-needed confidence, according to the 37-year-old.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the third T20I, here's what Parthiv Patel had to say about Rishabh Pant's knock:

"That's just the way Rishabh Pant plays, and as Ashwin said, not just the spectators but even the dressing room is on the edge of their seats when he is batting (laughs). We always talk about how big a match winner he is and he will definitely get a lot of confidence as a T20 batter as he finished the game and stayed not out."

ASH @TheCricketArk Rishabh Pant is using his hands & wrists like always does but now he's also holding his body shape alot better than before, staying so still after the shot. Previously he used to lose his shape and end up in some weird positions. He looks set from the 1st ball itself. Solid. Rishabh Pant is using his hands & wrists like always does but now he's also holding his body shape alot better than before, staying so still after the shot. Previously he used to lose his shape and end up in some weird positions. He looks set from the 1st ball itself. Solid.

India should use Deepak Hooda more often: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel felt all-rounder Deepak Hooda batted too low in the third T20I on Tuesday. The 27-year-old scored a T20I hundred against Ireland at No.3 and Patel believes that is perhaps where the Men in Blue should continue to play Hooda. He stated:

"The one cover drive that he (Hooda) hit went straight off the middle of the bat. Even the positions he was getting into while playing his shots showed that he had a lot of runs behind him and is in great form. India should make sure that they use him more often and at a better position."

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Good to see Jadeja getting rested and Deepak Hooda getting a game. Maybe he will get 1 more in the next 2 games.



His final chance to break that WT20 squad door down. Shreyas Iyer is standing on shaky ground, like he is normally on a bouncy pitch! Good to see Jadeja getting rested and Deepak Hooda getting a game. Maybe he will get 1 more in the next 2 games. His final chance to break that WT20 squad door down. Shreyas Iyer is standing on shaky ground, like he is normally on a bouncy pitch!

Pant seems to have answered a few question that were raised on his spot in the T20I team for now. But he will need to remain consistent in the upcoming games to cement his spot for the T20 World Cup.

