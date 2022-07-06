IND vs WI 2022: How to buy tickets for India vs West Indies ODI and T20I matches?

India will travel to the Caribbean and the United States to battle the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is from July 22 to August 7. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the visitors in the ODI series, with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy.

Earlier this year, the Men in Maroon visited India for three ODIs and three T20Is but returned home with no wins. West Indies will be keen to avenge those six defeats when they host the Indian team in the coming days.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently released the ticketing details for the tour. Here is all you need to know about ticket booking for the India vs West Indies matches.

How much is the price for India vs West Indies tickets?

Mohammad Siraj has been named in the Indian ODI squad for this tour (Image: BCCI)

Fans can buy tickets online on tickets.windiestickets.com while offline tickets will be available at the box offices. Queen's Park Oval will host the three ODI matches of this tour. The price range for tickets of first two matches is US$35/TT$250 to US$90/TT$600, while for the third game, the minimum price is US$30/TT$200.

The start time for the three ODI matches is 9:30 am local time (7:30 pm IST) on July 22, 24 and 27.

The T20I series will get underway on July 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. It is the Men in Maroon's first international match on this ground. Tickets start at US$20/TT$150, with the maximum price being US$74/TT$500.

The second and third T20Is will take place at the Warner Park in St. Kitts and the minimum ticket price for the same is US$15/EC$40. The two teams will travel to Florida for the final two T20Is on August 6 and 7.

Ticket prices for the final two games start at US$65, going up to US$205. Fans should note that an additional US$5 will be charged for ticket booking.

