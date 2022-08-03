IND vs WI 2022: "I won't be able to do much if those guys are in good touch" - Hardik Pandya feels bowling to the Indian middle-order would be a hard proposition 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes he will have a hard day at the office if he comes up against the Indian middle-order batters. The Men in Blue have a sturdy unit with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, and even Pandya himself to follow the top order.

While the batting credentials of the Baroda cricketer were never in doubt, he has emerged as a much more dependable bowler since returning to full fitness. He has bowled his quota of four overs on most occasions in the recent past and has performed admirably. Touching 140 kmph on a consistent basis, he has hit the length hard and has benefitted from his variations as well.

Pandya spoke to journalist Vimal Kumar after the Men in Blue's win in the third T20I at St. Kitts on Tuesday (August 2). Admitting that he would have to rely on luck if he were to bowl to the Indian middle-order batters, the all-rounder said:

"Have to try out something to keep them quiet. I won't be able to do much if those guys are in good touch. I will have to depend on luck and skill-to-skill."

The Indian middle-order has responded well in crisis situations, particularly when the top order has failed to get going. The Baroda all-rounder too has performed well in his new role with the finishing duties handed over to Dinesh Karthik since the home series against South Africa in June 2022.

"I am not a one-dimensional player, I always assess and read the situation" - Hardik Pandya

In the second T20I against the West Indies, the Gujarat Titans skipper played a patient knock after the top-order players perished trying to up the scoring. Pandya scored a run-a-ball 31, which helped India get to 138 on a bouncy surface.

Explaining how he approaches batting in his new position in the playing XI, he said:

"I am not a one-dimensional player, I always assess and read the situation. If it demands a six, I'll try to score one and if it demands a more conservative approach, I will protect my wicket. God has given me the ability and I have done the hard work to strengthen that ability."

India are scheduled to face the West Indies in the fourth T20I of the series on August 6 (Saturday). The Rohit Sharma-led side currently have a 2-1 lead in the series.

