IND vs WI 2022: "I was disappointed to not finish the game"- Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning 76 in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav accepted that he should have remained unbeaten and seen India home in their clinical victory against the West Indies on Tuesday. Chasing a tricky target of 165, the 31-year-old played an incredible knock of 76(44) and took the Men in Blue to the brink of a comprehensive win.

However, he tried to sweep Dominic Drakes for a six and could only find a top edge straight to Alzarri Joseph at fine leg. Yadav spoke about how important it is for any set batter to ensure that the job is done and not let the opposition have a foot in the door.

Speaking to Ishan Kishan in a video posted on BCCI's Twitter handle, here's what Suryakumar Yadav had to say about the time of his dismissal:

"I was disappointed to not finish the game. Because we always have a chat that if someone is set and has played 14-15 overs with just 20-30 runs needed then he should finish the game. I will try and be myself again in the next game and be fearless and trust the process."

Suryakumar Yadav on his mindset before every game

Suryakumar Yadav didn't name the cricketer, but claimed that the legendary player told him to start every new day from scratch. Despite playing a match-winning knock on Tuesday, Yadav believes he needs to reset his focus from the next day because every new innings starts from zero. He stated:

"A very huge cricketer has told me that when you score big, you should enjoy that night. But when you wake up the next day, you must again start the preparation from scratch because you restart the innings from 0, not from 70 or 100. The mindset will be same but I will adapt according to the situation."

Yadav made an absolute mockery of the West Indies bowling attack and once again proved why he is perhaps the best India have at the moment in the format.

