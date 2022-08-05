IND vs WI 2022: “I think Ashwin’s selection on this tour was an excellent one" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs Team India's ploy to include the off-spinner in the mix 

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has praised the selection committee's decision to re-introduce Ravichandran Ashwin into the white-ball setup. Having been named for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, the 35-year-old spinner made a comeback after an eight-month absence.

The Tamil Nadu-born veteran bowler has played in all three matches of the series so far, ahead of Ravi Bishnoi. With three wickets at an economy of 6.66, he is gradually staking a claim for a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Yuzvendra Chahal currently occupies the slot as the lead spinner and with the all-important tournament taking place in Australia, the selectors will not be keen on picking a hoard of spinners. As a result, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi are battling for a solitary spot.

Pointing out that Ashwin performs at his best when he has an attacking bowler like Chahal bowling from the other end in tandem, Manjrekar said on Sports Over The Top on Friday:

“I think Ashwin’s selection on this tour (of West Indies) was an excellent one. In the last couple of years in the Indian T20 league, Ashwin has started making an impact. I like Ashwin when he’s with somebody like (Yuzvendra) Chahal. So, the onus is not on Ashwin to change the tide."

It is to be noted that both spinners represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo played a key role as the franchise made it to their first-ever final since lifting the trophy in the inaugural season in 2008.

Claiming that Ashwin has mastered the art of restricting runs in the shortest format, Manjrekar added:

“That’s where Ashwin lacked a bit as a T20 spinner. He focused a lot on the economy, but when you have somebody like Chahal, or if there’s another wicket-taking wrist spinner, then Ashwin becomes a great complement because Ashwin has mastered the art of being economical in T20 cricket."

Ashwin was not considered for selection in T20Is after 2017, following which he primarily played the format during the IPL. Since 2018, the 35-year-old holds an economy of 7.46 in the cash-rich league.

“I don’t think that combination will be ever employed by India" - Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will not be paired together in T20s

Although the concept of two wrist-spinners in the playing XI seemed unconventional, the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have silenced the doubters with their performances. While Chahal continues to lead the pack, the same cannot be said for his counterpart.

The left-arm wrist-spinner was bereft of game time during his last couple of seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), leading to confidence issues, with injuries making things worse. The 2014 U-19 World Cup member revived his career with an exceptional season for the Delhi Capitals (DC) a few months ago.

Dismissing the idea of India fielding two wrist-spinners, Manjrekar said:

“I don’t think that combination will be ever employed by India, at least in T20 cricket where you have Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav both playing together as two spinners."

Manjrekar concluded:

"Either, it’ll be Axar Patel or Chahal or it’ll be Ashwin or Chahal, or if Chahal is unfit, then they might just play Kuldeep Yadav as a gamble in one of the games. I don’t see Chahal and Kuldeep getting reunited, maybe in 50-overs cricket they would."

Team India are scheduled to face West Indies in the penultimate T20I of the series tomorrow (August 6). The Rohit Sharma-led side currently hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

