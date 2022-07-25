IND vs WI 2022: "I want to see how Arshdeep copes with bowling 10 overs in the heat" - Parthiv Patel vouches for debut of left-arm seamer in third ODI

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel hopes to see Arshdeep Singh included in the playing XI for the final ODI against the West Indies. The left-arm pacer is yet to make his debut in the 50-over format after receiving his maiden call-up for the series against England.

The 23-year-old was roped into the national squad following his exploits in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Arshdeep Singh failed to break into the playing XI during the home series against South Africa and the tour of Ireland.

He finally made his highly-anticipated debut in the first T20I against England, where he ended with figures of 2-18 off 3.3 overs, including a maiden over.

Claiming that the inclusion of a left-arm pacer gives India's bowling attack a slight advantage, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"I would like to see Arshdeep replace someone in the bowling attack, maybe Thakur or Siraj. I want to see how Arshdeep copes with bowling 10 overs in the heat. We have all seen what he can do in T20 cricket. Having a left-handed bowler gives you a slight advantage."

Patel also noted that the Indian batters should take a cue from West Indies opener Shai Hope in terms of converting their bright starts. The 28-year-old scored a brilliant century in the second ODI, which was his 100th match in the format, to help the hosts post 311 on the board. Parthiv Patel added:

"The Indian batters are getting starts and playing well, but they should try to convert it as Shai Hope did for West Indies."

Despite Hope's heroics, the hosts fell short in yet another close finish to succumb to a two-wicket loss at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday (July 24).

"Biggest takeaway of the game was Hooda bowling those nine overs" - Parthiv Patel

India had to rely a lot on their spin bowling unit for wickets on Friday with Avesh Khan going for runs in his maiden ODI appearance. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also dealt with well by West Indies, leading skipper Shikhar Dhawan to turn to Deepak Hooda's part-time off-spin.

BCCI @BCCI

#TeamIndia #WIvIND



20 overs have bowled and West Indies are 113-1. Deepak Hooda broke the opening stand of 65 by dismissing Kyle Mayers for 39 runs.

The all-rounder responded in style by coming into the attack inside the powerplay itself and claiming the opening breakthrough. Hooda ended up bowling nine crucial overs and was a handy match-up against the left-handed batters in the Caribbean batting outfit. He recorded respectable figures of 1/42 off his nine overs.

Opining that Hooda acts as a highly versatile option for India in the playing XI, Parthiv Patel said:

"Biggest takeaway of the game was Hooda bowling those nine overs. He is giving India a lot of options being capable of playing at any position as an all-round option."

The Men In Blue are scheduled to take on West Indies in the third and final ODI at the same venue on Wednesday (July 27). India have already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

