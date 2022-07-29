IND vs WI 2022: "If you think you have had success against this team in the past, then it is not going to help" - Rohit Sharma asserts Team India are far from being complacent ahead of T20I series 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma claimed that the players will not be complacent during the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue have only recorded a solitary loss in their last 12 contests against the two-time T20 World Cup winners.

Rohit Sharma’s side have also secured a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series earlier this year. West Indies, on the other hand, are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 win over Bangladesh at home.

Stating that the team will not take West Indies lightly just because results have gone their way in the recent past, Sharma said ahead of the first T20I in Trinidad:

"I think not to get complacent about what has happened in the past is important to keep in mind, it is pretty simple for us. We need to focus on the present day and try and get the job done."

The skipper added:

"If you think you have had success against this team in the past, then it is not going to help us. I think it is important for us to stay in the moment and try and see how to get the job done."

The upcoming five-match T20I series in the Caribbean poses great importance for both sides in terms of their preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"West Indies have got some real match winners in their team" - Rohit Sharma

The mighty West Indies have slid off the pedestal following their dismal outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Ushering into a new era without the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and more, the responsibility is up to Nicholas Pooran, who was appointed as captain to guide the young side.

Noting how fickle T20 cricket can be, Rohit Sharma added:

"T20 cricket can be funny. One individual can take the game away from you on any given day. So I think you need to be prepared for that because West Indies have got some real match winners in their team and they can just come and take the game away. The goal for this team has always been how we can get better as a team every day."

The inaugural T20 World Cup champions will march onto the second leg of the Caribbean tour with the first T20I. The contest is scheduled to be held later today (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad.

Who will secure an early lead in the series with a win in the first T20I? Let us know what you think.

