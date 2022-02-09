Impressive West Indies restrict India to 237 for 9 in 2nd ODI

India were held to 237 for 9 in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Men in Blue lost the toss and were sent into bat by Nicholas Pooran, who is leading the team in place of the unfit Kieron Pollard.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 64, while KL Rahul contributed 49. However, the West Indies bowlers came up with a clinical show to keep the hosts under check. Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith claimed two scalps each, while all the other bowlers picked up a wicket apiece.

ICC @ICC 🏻



Can they chase this down and level the series?



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3srVyxp West Indies restrict India to 237/9 in 50 oversCan they chase this down and level the series? West Indies restrict India to 237/9 in 50 overs 👌🏻Can they chase this down and level the series?#INDvWI | bit.ly/3srVyxp https://t.co/SU4v2oeuW5

India sprung a surprise as Rishabh Pant walked out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. The move did not work though, as the wicketkeeper-batter looked out of sorts and was dismissed for 18 off 34. The left-hander fell to Smith (coming in for Pollard), dragging a short ball from the pacer to midwicket. Before Pant, West Indies had sent back Indian captain Rohit cheaply. The opener nicked a back-of-a-length delivery outside off from Kemar Roach and was back in the hut for 5.

India would have been hoping for a big one from former captain Virat Kohli. However, he was smartly undone by Smith for 18. After testing Kohli with a few short ones, the West Indies bowler forced the batter to nick a full delivery outside off. The right-hander’s dismissal left India in trouble at 43 for 3.

The hosts were in desperate need of a partnership. Yadav and Rahul led the team’s fightback with a fourth-wicket stand of 91. Rahul began slowly but lifted his strike rate once he got his eye in. He was on 7 off 23 balls at one point but ended up with 49 off 48. He struck two sixes in his innings, the first of which came when he clubbed Akeal Hosein over midwicket. The second also came against the same bowler, lofted down the ground.

ICC @ICC



West Indies get a breakthrough and India are 134/4 🏻



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3ozOmxS KL Rahul is run out for 49 after a mix upWest Indies get a breakthrough and India are 134/4 KL Rahul is run out for 49 after a mix up 👀West Indies get a breakthrough and India are 134/4 👏🏻#INDvWI | bit.ly/3ozOmxS https://t.co/hltmTOjN8r

Just when the partnership seemed to be putting India on top, Rahul was run out following a terrible mix-up with Yadav. The vice-captain drove Roach to the left of deep cover and started coming back for a second. However, he stopped midway for some reason even as his partner continued running. In the end, Rahul was found short at the striker’s end.

West Indies regain control after Suryakumar Yadav’s exit

Following Rahul’s dismissal, Yadav gathered himself and went on to complete a patient fifty off 70 balls. He proceeded to strike Jason Holder for two consecutive boundaries. However, his innings ended when he top-edged a sweep off Fabian Allen to short fine leg.

ICC @ICC 🏻



Impressive knock from the Indian batter after walking in 43/3.



India are 161/4 after 36 overs.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/3oBjcX4 2nd ODI fifty for Suryakumar YadavImpressive knock from the Indian batter after walking in 43/3.India are 161/4 after 36 overs. 2nd ODI fifty for Suryakumar Yadav 👏🏻Impressive knock from the Indian batter after walking in 43/3.India are 161/4 after 36 overs.#INDvWI | bit.ly/3oBjcX4 https://t.co/i0ZUfpo5cM

Also Read Article Continues below

West Indies stifled India after Yadav’s dismissal. Washington Sundar (24 off 41) perished to Hosein while trying to clear the boundary. Shardul Thakur (8) and Mohammed Siraj (3) were both taken out by Joseph as the hosts completely lost momentum. Deepak Hooda batted well for his 25-ball 29 but perished to Holder’s slower ball with 11 balls left in the innings.

Edited by Sai Krishna