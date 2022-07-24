IND vs WI 2022: India fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI against West Indies

The Indian team have been slapped a 20 per cent fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the first ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain on July 22. The visitors fell one over short of the required target after time allowances.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction while on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reiffer alongside TV umpire Gregory Brathwaite leveled the charge. The tourists' stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan accepted the offense and avoided a hearing.

ICC @ICC



| Details



bit.ly/3RV8DLn A slow over rate in the first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain has seen India cop a fine. #WIvIND | Details A slow over rate in the first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain has seen India cop a fine. #WIvIND | Details 👇 bit.ly/3RV8DLn

According to the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, players will face a 20 per cent of their match fee should their side fail to complete their overs within the allotted time.

India edged past West Indies in a thriller

The men in blue emerged victorious by three runs. (Image Credits: Getty)

Dhawan and co. registered a three-run victory over a spirited West Indies side to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the visitors were all out for 308, thanks to an impressive bowling performance from the Windies.

The Indian team, at one point, looked on track to reach a total of over 350, but the hosts bowled well in the final 15 overs to pull them back. They conceded only 83 runs and took five wickets.

The Caribbean side started the run-chase strongly, with Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks adding 117 runs after Shai Hope perished for seven runs. The Men in Blue bounced back with quick wickets of Mayers and Brooks. Brandon King, batting at number four, scored 54 but couldn't keep going.

The likes of Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd delivered some lusty blows, but failed to get their team over the line.

ICC @ICC



Watch | Full scorecard: India win a thriller to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI seriesWatch #WIvIND for FREE on ICC.tv (in select regions)Full scorecard: bit.ly/WIvIND-ODI1 India win a thriller to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series 👏Watch #WIvIND for FREE on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺| 📝 Full scorecard: bit.ly/WIvIND-ODI1 https://t.co/n3gCzNySht

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, snaring figures of 2/57 in his 10 overs. The right-arm speedster defended 15 runs in the final over to give the tourists a victory. Dhawan earned the player of the match award for scoring 97 off 99 balls and for building an opening stand of 119 with Shubman Gill (64).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far