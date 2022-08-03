IND vs WI 2022: "India need Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup" - Danish Kaneria feels Indian captain should take precautionary rest for final two T20Is

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is concerned about Indian captain Rohit Sharma due to the back spasm that the latter endured during the second innings of the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday.

Rohit pulled a delivery for a boundary towards fine leg and in the follow-through, seemed to have done his back a bit of harm. The physios were called onto the field and after a brief chat, the 35-year-old decided to walk off retired hurt.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained why it is important for Sharma to get back to full fitness and take precautions to avoid aggravating the spasm. The 41-year-old believes there are enough options for the Men in Blue to replace their captain for the final two T20Is. He said:

"When Rohit Sharma pulled the delivery for a boundary and the way he reacted, as a player, I knew he was in a lot of pain. He should prioritize his fitness and even if it means he needs to rest for the next two games, then it doesn't matter. India need Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. So even if he rests, there are ample match-winners and captaincy options like Shreyas, Sanju Samson or even Rishabh Pant."

Danish Kaneria lauds Suryakumar Yadav for holding Indian innings together after Rohit Sharma departed

Although Rohit walked off the field, Suryakumar Yadav was well settled and decided to take it upon himself to win the game for his team. The 31-year-old smashed a brilliant 76 off just 44 balls as India coasted to a seven-wicket win.

Kaneria was in awe of the way Yadav timed his shots to perfection, especially the flick over mid-wicket. He said:

"We all know what an incredibly classical player Suryakumar Yadav is. But in modern day cricket, I don't think there's anyone who plays the flick shot as well as him. The way he uses his wrists over the top in the flick, absolutely magnificent."

It will be interesting to see whether the Indian team management takes the risk of playing Rohit or advises him to rest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far