“India need someone like a Yuvraj Singh” - Rajkumar Sharma on the team’s 6th bowler woes

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has opined that Team India need a batting all-rounder like Yuvraj Singh to solve their sixth bowler conundrum in ODIs. Sharma pointed out that, apart from being a match-winner with the willow, Yuvraj could contribute on the bowling front in almost every match.

India have struggled to find a sixth bowling option since the all-rounder’s exit. None of the batters in the current Indian top and middle-order bowl, which is why India often find themselves in trouble in ODIs.

Explaining why Yuvraj was so crucial to India’s success in the ODI format, Sharma said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“Yuvraj Singh was very useful. He was a match-winner with the bat but he used to chip in with the ball and pick up crucial wickets. India need someone like a Yuvraj Singh in the middle-order.”

The 56-year-old urged Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to turn their arms over until India find a solution to the sixth bowling option. He added:

“Unfortunately, none of our frontline batters bowl. Virat and Rohit used to bowl earlier, so if they can start chipping in with 3-4 overs, it would provide better balance to the side.”

sivy 🇳🇿 @Sivy62



In Positions 4-7 (2007-2011)



Yuvraj Singh: 3325 runs @ 42.08

MS Dhoni: 3583 runs @ 47.77

Suresh Raina: 1900 runs @ 42.22



Yuvi & Raina also added balance to this side, chipping in overs often Titu Mama™🦁 @TituTweets_ Is this the greatest Indian ODI XI?

Elaborating on the value of having a sixth bowling option in the 50-over format, Sharma said:

“It is very important to have a batter who can contribute with the ball in one-day cricket. There are days when one of your regular bowlers is not in rhythm and leaks runs. On such days, the captain can have the option of getting 3-4 overs out of a non-regular bowler. Sometimes, an opponent can also target a specific bowler. He could be a newcomer or someone under pressure.”

India handed Deepak Hooda his ODI debut in the first match against the West Indies. But he did not need to bowl as the regular bowlers ran through the Windies' batting line-up.

“I would like them to open till the World Cup” - Rajkumar Sharma picks India’s opening pair for ICC event

Apart from the sixth bowler, Team India’s opening combination in ODIs has also been a matter of debate. While Shikhar Dhawan continues to deliver, there are question marks as to whether the 36-year-old will be around for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Backing Dhawan to open with Rohit Sharma at the World Cup next year, Sharma said:

“Both are very good stroke-makers and they are a right-left combination as well. This is a settled opening pair. I hope they stay in form and I would like them to open till the World Cup.”

Hailing the prolific opening pair, he added:

“Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma complement each other very well. On a given day, if Rohit is in an attacking mood and is connecting well, Dhawan plays second fiddle and vice-versa. If Dhawan is playing well, Rohit gives him more strike. This is how a good partnership is formed.”

Meanwhile, Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had a light training session on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19 and completing their isolation period.

