"India would've been happier if Virat Kohli had scored some runs and Pant had finished the game" - Wasim Jaffer after 1st India vs West Indies T20I

Wasim Jaffer feels that India's six-wicket win over West Indies on Wednesday didn't come in the "ideal" fashion. The former cricketer said after the match that India would've been happier had former captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant contributed significantly more and finished the game with their partnership.

After being put to bat, West Indies struggled against India's disciplined and tactically designed bowling attack to end up with a sub-par score of 157.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (40 off 19) and Ishan Kishan (35 off 42) laid the perfect platform for the middle order. But neither Kohli (17 off 13) nor Pant (8 off 8) could get going, both getting out to poor shots. Ultimately, Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 18) and Venkatesh Iyer (24* off 13) clinched the win in the penultimate over.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said Yadav and Iyer's partnership was "definitely a good sign" but lamented that Pant has failed to have a similar impact in T20Is that he's had in other formats. The 41-year-old also wondered whether Pant is batting a bit too high in the order and whether he should relegate to No.5.

Wasim Jaffer said:

"If I talk about the chase, I think India would have been happier if Virat Kohli had scored some runs and Pant had finished the game. That would've been ideal. It did look, you know, a little bit tricky when (Venkatesh) Iyer came out to bat even though he did a pretty good job. I think Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will be happy that these two guys finished the game for India. That's definitely a good sign."

Wasim Jaffer added:

"But I think with Virat not making a big contribution and shot that Rishabh Pant played and got out... I mean, we've seen it quite a few times - he's a mercurial player when he gets going. But in T20 internationals he hasn't got going as yet as he has done in Tests and ODIs. That's a bit of a worrying sign. Sometimes I feel that maybe the No. 4 is a bit up for him or probably No. 5 is a better position for him..."

Ironically, Pant got into the international teams based on his performances in the T20-format IPL and now the shortest format is the one where he's struggling the most in. He's India's first-choice 'keeper-batter in Tests and among the top available middle-order options in ODIs but has left a lot to be desired in T20Is.

His unimpressive stats of 631 runs from 36 T20I innings at an average of 22.54, along with the emergence of Ishan Kishan as a 'keeping option, might put Pant under even more pressure in the coming weeks.

"He has that ability to finish games as well which is very good" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, Yadav has made a steep rise to international cricket and in the last few months has emerged as the top-contender to be a part of India's both T20 and ODI World Cup squads. Wasim Jaffer is most impressed with his versatility in shot selection and finishing skills.

Wasim Jaffer said:

"The kind of shots he plays and the areas he hits the balls, he doesn't let anyone coming on top of him a bowler... And he has that ability to finish games as well which is very good. That's why he can bat at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 also and as needed. I mean, at times he can go at 10-12 runs/over and finish the game which is very, very good and very nice to watch that somebody in such a quick time is developing into such a fine cricketer."

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The two sides will now clash on Friday, 7:30 pm onwards at Eden Gardens.

Edited by Parimal