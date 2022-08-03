IND vs WI 2022: "It's okay at the moment" - Rohit Sharma provides update on his back injury during India's 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared an injury update he suffered during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, August 3. He stated that a couple of days break before the next game will help him get back to attaining full fitness.

Rohit suffered a back spasm while batting in the third T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts. The talismanic scorer looked in good touch during his brief stay at the crease, scoring 11 runs in five balls. However, he suffered a back injury while playing an awkward-looking shot on the leg-side off Alzarri Joseph.

India did well to cope with his absence, though, as they chased down 165 in 19 overs. They now lead the five-match series 2-1.

After a close chat with the physio for a couple of minutes, Rohit decided to retire hurt and walk off the ground. The BCCI later confirmed that the Indian captain has suffered a back spasm.

The Mumbai-born cricketer is hopeful that he will be available for selection for the next game on August 6. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said:

"It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury)."

UPDATE:



The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.



#TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.

Rohit Sharma has a long history with back injuries and has missed a handful of games. India will hope that the injury is not too serious, given that the ICC T20 World Cup is lined up in a few months' time in Australia.

"We used the conditions well" - Rohit Sharma lauds his bowlers

Rohit Sharma showered praise on his bowlers, saying that they produced a better performance in the middle overs in the third T20I.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs as the Men in Blue restricted West Indies to 164.

"How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well," Rohit added.









Suryakumar Yadav set the stage on fire & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia win the third #WIvIND T20I to take 2-1 lead in the series.

In response, Suryakumar Yadav scored 76 off 44 balls. Shreyas Iyer (24) and Rishabh Pant (33*) made telling contributions to take the team home.

