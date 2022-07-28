IND vs WI 2022: “There won’t be a void in the Indian team for next 15-20 years” - Kamran Akmal’s big prediction on Team India’s impressive talent pool 

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has hailed the Indian cricket system for grooming young players by giving them opportunities at the top level. According to Akmal, by doing so, the Indian cricket team is constantly building towards the future.

A young Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of a number of senior players, whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the recently-concluded one-day series.

Reflecting on India’s impressive performance in the series, Akmal attributed the triumph to an ever-growing pool of talent in the country. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, he opined:

“After the 2019 World Cup, I think India have given chances to nearly 50 players. They have identified their future, who will take charge after the current generation hangs up their boots. This is how players mature. Previously, after Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar’s departure from the scene, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah took over.”

Akmal continued:

“When Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina left, one felt that there would be a vacuum in the Indian team. But, I personally feel there won’t be a void in the Indian team for the next 15-20 years.”

India won the one-day series in West Indies without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and seniors like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

“Players like Shubman Gill will take over the mantle” - Kamran Akmal on Team India’s gen-next

Speaking about the major positives for India from the West Indies ODIs, Akmal stated that the performances of upcoming players like Shubman Gill stood out. He said:

“The biggest positive for India from the West Indies series has been the performance of the bench strength. India will not have a problem when big names like Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan retire because players like Shubman Gill will take over the mantle and ensure that Indian cricket keeps moving forward in the right direction."

Impressed by Gill’s batting, he added:

“He batted exceptionally well in this series. Really enjoyed his batting. He has so much time to play his strokes.”

Gill was the Player of the Series for scoring 205 runs at an average of 102.50 and a strike rate of over 100. He registered a career-best ODI score of 98* in the third one-dayer on Wednesday, July 27.

