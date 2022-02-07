KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini join Team India squad; sweat it out in practice session ahead of 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Batter KL Rahul, opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Navdeep Saini have joined the Team India squad in Ahmedabad for the ODI series against West Indies.

Vice-captain Rahul missed the opening game of the three-match series as he was reportedly occupied with his sister’s wedding.

Agarwal was added to the one-day squad after COVID-19 cases emerged in the squad ahead of the series. However, he wasn’t available for the first ODI as he was still serving his quarantine.

Meanwhile, Saini, one of the stand-by pacers, was among the players who had tested positive.

On Monday, the BCCI posted an update on social media, with images of the trio at practice.

“Look who are here!" the BCCI captioned the post. "The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today.”

Team India are 1-0 up in the three-match series, having defeated West Indies by six wickets in the 1st ODI on Sunday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the hosts restricted West Indies to 176 as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets and Washington Sundar three. Chasing the target, India eased home in their historic 1000th one-day match, riding on a sublime 60 by Rohit Sharma.

Where will KL Rahul bat in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies?

While Rahul is available for the second ODI to be played on Wednesday, the big question is - where will he bat? With Agarwal unavailable for the first match, India had only Ishan Kishan in the squad as opening partner for Rohit. The left-hander struck 28 off 36 balls in Sunday’s match.

If India decide to open with their captain and vice-captain, Kishan will have to make way.

If the 29-year-old bats in the middle-order, one of Suryakumar Yadav or Deepak Hooda might have to sit out. But both batted well in the first game and took India home after a brief flutter. Alternately, the vice-captain can keep wickets and come in for Rishabh Pant.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee