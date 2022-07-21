KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19: Sourav Ganguly informs after Apex Council Meeting

Team India batter KL Rahul has tested positive for COVID-19, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has informed reporters after the board’s Apex Council Meeting on Thursday (July 21).

The 30-year-old batter was in rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He underwent successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany towards the end of last month.

News Agency PTI reporter Kushan Sarkar shared a post on Twitter to share the latest development regarding Rahul. He tweeted:

“Senior batter KL Rahul @klrahul has tested positive for #COVID19: @BCCI president @SGanguly99 told reporters after Apex Council Meeting. #CricketTwitter.”

Rahul had been training hard at the NCA to get fit for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, which begins on July 29. On Wednesday, he had shared a video of his extensive training session on Instagram.

The BCCI had named Rahul in the squad for the T20I series in the USA and the West Indies. However, they made it clear that his inclusion was subject to fitness. Due to injury, the right-handed batter has not played in any format since February this year.

KL Rahul addressed candidates attending coach certification course at the NCA

Earlier in the day, former India batter and current NCA head VVS Laxman shared pictures of Rahul addressing candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at the NCA. Laxman shared the images with the caption:

“Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers. @BCCI #NCA.”

Rahul has captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also led the Men in Blue during the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury.

According to PTI, the 30-year-old is likely to lead the team during the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. India will take on Zimbabwe in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22.

