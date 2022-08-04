IND vs WI 2022: Last two T20Is set to take place as per schedule in Florida after India and West Indies players attain US visas 

The fourth and fifth matches of the ongoing T20I series between India and the West Indies will proceed as per the initial schedule. The players received their US visas following an intervention by the Guyana president, who smoothened out the diplomatic ties associated with the process.

Doubts were cast over the fate of the final two T20Is after the players failed to procure visas for the United States of America. According to the itinerary. the teams will play the remaining matches in Lauderhill, Florida to conclude the tour.

Crediting Guyana president Irfan Ali for his efforts, the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Ricky Skerritt, told Cricbuzz:

"It was a timely and influential diplomatic effort by His Excellency."

Among the Indian contingent, there were 14 members without a visa. The select group of personnel, which included the likes of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, were flown to Georgetown, Guyana following the end of the third T20I at St.Kitts. The group were interviewed by the US Embassy on Tuesday (August 2) night.

Other members of the Indian squad, who were granted visas, made their way to Miami after the team's seven-wicket win in the third T20I. Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav have already made their way to the United States and will be joined by the rest of the members soon.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt added:

"They can fly only tomorrow afternoon. All visa applications have been approved but passports are not to be returned until this afternoon. All that the CWI could do has been done. Last night's charter to Miami, for those previously with visas, was at greater financial risk to delay it than to operate it as previously planned."

The Rohit Sharma-led team will face West Indies in the fourth T20I of the series on August 6 (Saturday). The Men in Blue have faced the two-time champions in Florida in the past as well across two different tours.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma available for the final two T20Is vs West Indies

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is available for selection across the final two T20I matches of the five-match series. The opening batter had suffered a back spasm while batting in the previous contest and had to walk off the field in the second over of the run chase.

The BCCI medical team diagnosed the niggle as a back spasm and assessed the situation accordingly.

