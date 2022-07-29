IND vs WI 2022: “Mad stuff!” - Twitterati in awe as Dinesh Karthik smashes 19-ball 41* in 1st T20I vs West Indies 

Dinesh Karthik continued his brilliant comeback to the Indian team, clobbering an unbeaten 41 off only 19 balls in the first T20I against West Indies in Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday (July 29).

The 37-year-old smacked four fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 215.78, as India posted 190 for 6 after being sent in to bat.

Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 64 off 44, smashing seven fours and two sixes. However, the visitors kept losing wickets at the other end and found themselves in trouble at 138 for 6 after 16 overs.

DK then thumped Jason Holder for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries to end the penultimate over. In the last over, he clubbed West Indies pacer Obed McCoy for a six and two fours to lift the Men in Blue to a competitive score.

The Twitterati were highly impressed with DK’s finishing act in the first T20I against the Windies. They took to social media to express their admiration for the veteran cricketer. Here are some Twitter reactions to the batter’s swashbuckling knock:

Dinesh Karthik’s incredible comeback

Having been dropped from the Indian team following a disastrous 2019 World Cup campaign, many cricket pundits felt that Karthik’s international career was over. However, despite the odds, the Tamil Nadu cricketer did not give up.

Karthik got an opportunity to display his finishing skills for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 and grabbed his chance with both hands. In 16 matches, he smashed 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer earned a comeback to the Indian team for the home series against South Africa. In the fourth T20I, he registered his maiden fifty in the format for India, scoring 55 in only 27 balls.

