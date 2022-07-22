"Definitely a lobby behind all these decisions" - Netizens react as India pick Shubman Gill over Ruturaj Gaikwad for 1st ODI vs West Indies

India and West Indies will battle it out in their ODI series opener on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval. Shubman Gill is set to open the innings alongside stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the much-awaited fixture.
West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first in the 1st ODI. With Rohit Sharma rested for 50-over matches, the likes of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are eyeing the opener's spot in the rubber.
The Indian team management has gone with Gill over Gaikwad for the role in the opening encounter. However, a number of fans were unhappy with the decision and took to social media to express their displeasure over the selection.
Shubman Gill made his ODI debut in January of 2019 against New Zealand. The right-hander has featured in three matches so far in the format and has 49 runs to his name. Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, is yet to make his debut in ODI cricket.
Notably, Gill is making a comeback to the ODI team with the West Indies series. His last appearance was against Australia in December of 2020, in which he managed 33 runs off 39 deliveries.
Gaikwad was last seen in action during the Men in Blue's five-match home T20I series at home earlier this year. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter mustered 96 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 131.50.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.