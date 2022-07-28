IND vs WI 2022: "Never play for personal milestones"- Fans slam Shubman Gill as rain denies him maiden ODI hundred

Shubman Gill fell agonizingly short of what would've been his maiden ODI hundred in the third match against the West Indies at Trinidad on July 27. The 22-year-old remained stranded on 98*(98) as rain played spoilsport and brought an end to India's innings.

The first rain break really helped Gill gather his thoughts and pace his innings to perfection after a slow start. However, he was only able to score 13 runs from his last 14 balls.

Some fans on Twitter felt bad for the youngster as they felt he probably deserved a hundred. However, other fans trolled and slammed him for apparently prioritizing his personal milestones over the team's interest. They felt he played cautious cricket at the death to reach the milestone.

Kshitij Pandey @kshitij_50m

#IndvsWI Shubman and Virat - two of the most aesthetically pleasing batsman have one thing in common , both struggling for their century from a long long time . Shubman and Virat - two of the most aesthetically pleasing batsman have one thing in common , both struggling for their century from a long long time . #IndvsWI

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Sachin to Sara after watching Gill bat in 90s Sachin to Sara after watching Gill bat in 90s https://t.co/YA9tMdzCkj

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



By Just 2 runs, He missed to become Youngest Indian Opener to Score Overseas ODI Century



Previous: Sachin (23yr 291d)



#INDvsWI Shubman Gill on 98*By Just 2 runs, He missed to become Youngest Indian Opener to Score Overseas ODI CenturyPrevious: Sachin (23yr 291d) Shubman Gill on 98* By Just 2 runs, He missed to become Youngest Indian Opener to Score Overseas ODI CenturyPrevious: Sachin (23yr 291d)#INDvsWI

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 He clearly slowed down as he entered the 90s. Could be a harsh reality-check this for Gill with the innings all but over #WIvIND He clearly slowed down as he entered the 90s. Could be a harsh reality-check this for Gill with the innings all but over #WIvIND

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shubman Gill remains unbeaten on 98 in 98 balls in the 3rd ODI against West Indies. Missed out on a century due to rain, a great series for Gill. #IndvWI Shubman Gill remains unbeaten on 98 in 98 balls in the 3rd ODI against West Indies. Missed out on a century due to rain, a great series for Gill. #IndvWI. https://t.co/1MwlmI6OIe

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shubman Gill in this ODI series against West Indies:-



64(53).

43(49).

98*(98).



3 innings, 205 runs, 102.50 average, 2 Fifties - Most runs scorer in this series. Shubman Gill in this ODI series against West Indies:-64(53).43(49).98*(98).3 innings, 205 runs, 102.50 average, 2 Fifties - Most runs scorer in this series. https://t.co/6Wo6LMBTWz

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#WIvIND Now Shubman Gill will regret statpadding 🙂 Now Shubman Gill will regret statpadding 🙂#WIvIND

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shubman Gill Unbeaten on 98* and very unfortunate for him, he is missed his first international Hundred here. But nevertheless he played a marvelous Innings, he scored 98* runs from 98 balls including 7 Fours and 2 Sixes against West Indies in 3rd ODI. Well played, Gill. Shubman Gill Unbeaten on 98* and very unfortunate for him, he is missed his first international Hundred here. But nevertheless he played a marvelous Innings, he scored 98* runs from 98 balls including 7 Fours and 2 Sixes against West Indies in 3rd ODI. Well played, Gill. https://t.co/j1sBnHhJxu

Yashraj @igniteminds2306 It may sound harsh but Gill if he misses out on 100 if this innings gets over here, this should be the lesson to all young players, never play for personal milestone man. Learn someone like Pant who does keep team above himself. #wivind It may sound harsh but Gill if he misses out on 100 if this innings gets over here, this should be the lesson to all young players, never play for personal milestone man. Learn someone like Pant who does keep team above himself. #wivind

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Don't think India will bat again. Gill stranded by rain on 98*. Can blame himself as well. Only 13 runs in the last 14 balls. #WIvIND Don't think India will bat again. Gill stranded by rain on 98*. Can blame himself as well. Only 13 runs in the last 14 balls. #WIvIND

Manya @CSKian716 Uff Gill should've gone for it. This is just sad. Uff Gill should've gone for it. This is just sad.

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Karma if Gill doesn't score 100 Karma if Gill doesn't score 100

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru After playing 88balls you have scored 88 only…how long do u need to get your eyes set…gen next is suppose to be a bit aggressive… gill also thinking like many others…let me get to 100 After playing 88balls you have scored 88 only…how long do u need to get your eyes set…gen next is suppose to be a bit aggressive… gill also thinking like many others…let me get to 100

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans Aapdo Gill looking set for a big score!!



Le groundsmen: Aapdo Gill looking set for a big score!!Le groundsmen: https://t.co/7ESaVwT5QO

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill 13 runs in last 13 balls for Gill.



WI commentators aren't criticising it. Indian commentators would have justified it this slowing down 13 runs in last 13 balls for Gill. WI commentators aren't criticising it. Indian commentators would have justified it this slowing down

Manya @CSKian716 Gill's father in law getting reminded of his 100th ton seeing this. Gill's father in law getting reminded of his 100th ton seeing this.

Shubman Gill scored his third successive ODI fifty

Shubman Gill has by far been the best batter for the Men in Blue in the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies. He crossed the fifty-run mark in the first two ODIs, but some questionable shot selection cost him his wicket on both occasions.

Before the third ODI, Gill had spoken about how he wanted to make the most of his start. He looked focused on applying himself better at the crease.

Gill and captain Shikhar Dhawan added 113 runs for the first wicket, batting first in the third ODI, but the visitors needed to accelerate.

Shreyas Iyer played a handy cameo of 44 (34) and tried to make the most of the platform the openers had set. Gill also started picking up his scoring rate at the other end and it looked like India might even cross the 300-run mark.

However, Gill slowed down once again as he reached closer to his hundred. The 22-year-old was in disbelief when the covers were called on and had to literally drag himself off the field, stranded on 98*.

However, this might also be a blessing in disguise for Shubman Gill. He might realize that once a batter is set, changing gears and scoring at a quicker pace is important.

West Indies got a revised target of 225 in 35 overs in the rain-affected game. At the time of writing, the hosts were reeling at 101/4 after 18 overs.

