“On what basis the Indian team has been chosen can be debated” - Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has asserted Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid’s inputs would definitely have been taken into consideration while choosing the team for the West Indies series. He, however, hinted that the basis on which the two squads were chosen is open to interpretation.

The selectors named the teams for the T20I and ODI series against West Indies to be played at home next month. There have been quite a few changes in both squads, with some being perplexing.

Reacting to the team selection, Sharma on the Khelneeti podcast:

“I am 100 percent sure Dravid and Rohit must have been given the team they wanted. I don’t think any selector would have resisted it. They should not because, at the end of the day, the captain and coach have to play the team.”

Without taking any names, he added:

“But on what basis the Indian team has been chosen is something that can be debated. Which performances were taken into consideration? Were these players doing well in domestic cricket?”

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has earned his maiden call-up to the national side and has been picked in both squads. Dashing batter Deepak Hooda finds a place in the one-day squad while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been handed an ODI recall.

Batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been dropped from the ODI squad after two failures in South Africa. He has, however, been retained in the T20I squad. Rather surprisingly, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in stunning form in both T20s and the 50-over format, has been picked in the one-day squad but not in the 20-over one.

“This is very much an unsettled Indian team” - Saba Karim

Former India selector Saba Karim agreed that Rohit and Dravid must have influenced the team selection. He also conceded that the number of changes point to an air of uncertainty with regards to the team combination.

He elaborated:

“Captain Rohit Sharma was present in the selection committee meeting. Coach Dravid and Rohit’s influence is visible in the team selection. So many changes taking place prove that the team management and selectors haven't found the combination they want. They want to try out new players to see whether they can fit into the T20 and ODI scheme of things in the near future.”

Karim concluded by saying:

“This is very much an unsettled Indian team. Dravid and Rohit are trying to move the team in a direction so that in the coming times it wears a settled look. They are seeking those 15-16 players who can represent India in the upcoming World Cup.”

India will take on West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is from February 6 to 20. The one-dayers will be played in Ahmedabad while the T20 matches will be hosted in Kolkata.

