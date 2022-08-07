IND vs WI 2022: “You can see that pattern” - Parthiv Patel feels Rohit Sharma’s bowling changes getting a bit predictable 

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel reckons that while Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been highly impressive with his leadership, his bowling changes are getting a bit predictable. He pointed out that the Indian skipper likes bringing in a left-arm spinner inside the first six overs.

Axar Patel came on to bowl the fifth over in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday (August 6) in Lauderhill. He conceded 22 runs as Nicholas Pooran clubbed him for a four and three sixes before getting run out off the last ball.

Defending a total of 191, Team India went on to complete a 59-run win in the fourth T20I and took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Speaking about Rohit’s captaincy, Parthiv said during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

“Yes, you can see that pattern in it (Rohit’s captaincy). A left-arm spinner usually bowls the 4th or the 5th over. Ravindra Jadeja, whenever he played, he bowled that 4th or 5th over. Today (Saturday) also Axar came in. Maybe that over could have been bowled by Arshdeep Singh.”

Speaking about Arshdeep, Parthiv praised the left-arm seamer for his brilliant yorkers at the death. At the same time, he also credited the Indian fielders for maintaining the ball well. The 37-year-old commented:

“The way he (Arshdeep) bowled those inswinging yorkers with the slightest of help from the wicket (was very impressive). The Indian team is maintaining the ball really well to get that reverse. If you can do that (get the ball to tail in) in 20-over cricket, obviously you have ability. But the Indian team is definitely maintaining the ball very well.”

Arshdeep impressed again, finishing the match with figures of 3 for 12 in 3.1 overs. He cleaned up Dominic Drakes (5) and Obed McCoy (2) with excellent yorkers.

“Side strains are very tricky for fast bowlers” - Parthiv Patel on Harshal Patel’s injury

Team India suffered a setback ahead of the match as pacer Harshal Patel was ruled out of the series owing to a side strain. He is set to miss the Asia Cup and his participation in the T20 World Cup is in doubt too. Speaking about the injury, Parthiv opined:

“The side strains are very tricky for fast bowlers. It takes a lot of time, that's why I have heard from a lot of bowlers. Once they get a side strain, it does take time to heal.”

31-year-old Harshal has played 17 T20Is for India, claiming 23 wickets at an average of 20.95 and an economy rate of 8.58.

