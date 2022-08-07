IND vs WI 2022: “Rohit gave him confidence and he bowled very cleverly” - Parthiv Patel reflects on Avesh Khan’s performance in 4th T20I

Parthiv Patel has admitted that Avesh Khan would be very pleased with his performance in the fourth T20I against West Indies, after being erratic in their previous two games. The former keeper-batter credited Indian captain Rohit Sharma for backing the Indian pacer and allowing him to complete his quota of four overs.

Avesh was the Player of the Match in Saturday’s (August 6) T20I for his figures of 2 for 17. He dismissed Brandon King (13) and Devon Thomas (1) and India held West Indies to 132 while defending a total of 191.

Reviewing the young fast bowler's effort, Parthiv said that the performance would give the 25-year-old a lot of confidence. He told Cricbuzz:

“He’ll (Avesh) be very happy. We predicted that he would bowl his four overs. That’s what Rohit (Sharma) did. Rohit gave him that confidence and he bowled very cleverly today (Saturday). Avesh was brilliant, the way he came back. He showed that he had the ability to adapt to the situation.”

Parthiv also credited Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid for creating an atmosphere in the team where everyone feels wanted. He elaborated:

“Every player who comes into the Indian team, he wants that sense of belonging, especially in that Indian dressing room. That’s something which Rahul bhai and Rohit Sharma understand really well. They give that confidence to every player that, 'yes you belong here'.”

At the post-match ceremony, Avesh himself admitted that the captain and coach backed him despite his recent failures and urged him to bounce back.

“Coming back in international cricket is very tough” - Parthiv Patel praises Avesh Khan

Elaborating on the Madhya Pradesh fast bowler’s performance, Parthiv pointed out that it is never easy to make a comeback in international cricket after going through a rough time. He said:

“Coming back in international cricket is a very tough thing, one of the toughest. Having a couple of big scars. He was perhaps coming in with a lot of doubts in his mind. After that, coming out and performing that way (was commendable).”

Before his impressive spell on Saturday, the pacer conceded 31 in 2.2 overs in the second T20I and 47 in three overs in the third.

