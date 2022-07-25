"People saying ODI cricket is dead are just dead inside" - Fans erupt as Axar Patel's incredible one-man show hands India thrilling win in 2nd IND vs WI ODI

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel played the best knock of his white-ball career so far in the second ODI against West Indies at the Port of Spain on Sunday, July 24. His incredible unbeaten 64 off 35 balls took the Men in Blue over the line and gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 28-year-old walked out to bat when the game seemed to have almost entirely slipped out of the visitors' hands. However, he found the middle of his bat right from the get-go and played some outrageously good shots to keep India in the game.

Despite running out of partners at the other end, Patel paced his innings to perfection. He stayed at the crease until the very end to ensure that the visitors won their 12th consecutive ODI series against the Caribbean outfit.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic, but also in disbelief as they saw Axar Patel almost come of age as a batter with this incredible knock. Some feel that he will now provide tough competition to Ravindra Jadeja for the No. 7 spot in the Indian white-ball team.

One fan also felt the match proved why one-day cricket can still serve up some nerve-wracking contests amidst fans and pundits questioning the format's future:

"An innings for ages for Axar Patel. What a game. People saying ODI cricket is dead are just dead inside."

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks An innings for ages for Axar Patel. What a game. People saying ODI cricket is dead are just dead inside. An innings for ages for Axar Patel. What a game. People saying ODI cricket is dead are just dead inside.

Here are some more reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Axar Patel's match winning innings last night. Just fantastic, what a knock. Axar Patel's match winning innings last night. Just fantastic, what a knock. https://t.co/rttgpMlmAF

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Axar Patel is the hero of India, need 6 from 3 balls and he smashed a six. What a knock, Axar. Axar Patel is the hero of India, need 6 from 3 balls and he smashed a six. What a knock, Axar. https://t.co/CjyNF87Iv3

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Axar Patel came when India need 114 runs from 74 balls and then he smashed 64* from 35 balls - He has improved a lot with bat in this year. Axar Patel came when India need 114 runs from 74 balls and then he smashed 64* from 35 balls - He has improved a lot with bat in this year. https://t.co/d3Yu2AH0o8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra All of us to Axar Patel now. All of us to Axar Patel now. https://t.co/1F4HLvDaf8

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

With Bat - 64* runs

With Ball - 1 Wicket



Last time, An Indian player Scored 50 runs + picked 1 wicket in WI ODI match



Sachin Tendulkar (57* & 1/1 in 2007)



#INDvWI Axar PatelWith Bat - 64* runsWith Ball - 1 WicketLast time, An Indian player Scored 50 runs + picked 1 wicket in WI ODI matchSachin Tendulkar (57* & 1/1 in 2007) Axar PatelWith Bat - 64* runsWith Ball - 1 WicketLast time, An Indian player Scored 50 runs + picked 1 wicket in WI ODI matchSachin Tendulkar (57* & 1/1 in 2007)#INDvWI

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi 🏽. Man that’s got to hurt players and fans. Still work to be done on death bowling and batting tempo. But little improvements happening. Good pitches. Congrats to India on a series win and Axar Patel for a brilliant knock🏽. Man that’s got to hurt players and fans. Still work to be done on death bowling and batting tempo. But little improvements happening. Good pitches. Congrats to India on a series win and Axar Patel for a brilliant knock✊🏽.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Axar Patel’s knock was one of the finest knocks that you’d see in a run-chase. The clarity of thought. The confidence with which he managed the chase…’incredible’ is falling short to define it. Brilliant, Bapu Axar Patel’s knock was one of the finest knocks that you’d see in a run-chase. The clarity of thought. The confidence with which he managed the chase…’incredible’ is falling short to define it. Brilliant, Bapu 😊😊

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB Axar Patel brilliance! And what a way to finish the game! Another edge of your seat ending! Thrilling stuff. #WIvIND Axar Patel brilliance! And what a way to finish the game! Another edge of your seat ending! Thrilling stuff. #WIvIND

Karthik Raj @kartcric . Would have been getting partners on strike Doubt white-ball batsman Jadeja plays this Axar knock. Would have been getting partners on strike Doubt white-ball batsman Jadeja plays this Axar knock😂. Would have been getting partners on strike

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Axar Patel! You've played the knock of your life time! What a game! Axar Patel! You've played the knock of your life time! What a game! 🙌

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Axar's best batting form prior to this came in 2019, incidentally in the Caribbean while playing for India A. Came close to scoring a hundred iirc and played a stunning knock much like this one. Talk about a poetic circle eh? #WIvIND Axar's best batting form prior to this came in 2019, incidentally in the Caribbean while playing for India A. Came close to scoring a hundred iirc and played a stunning knock much like this one. Talk about a poetic circle eh? #WIvIND

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 That's a Klusener-like performance from Axar. He will remember that for a long time. And he has every reason to. Terrific innings. Good show from the tailenders too. After a long time, a chase of 300+ that was thrilling to watch. #WIvIND That's a Klusener-like performance from Axar. He will remember that for a long time. And he has every reason to. Terrific innings. Good show from the tailenders too. After a long time, a chase of 300+ that was thrilling to watch. #WIvIND

Prashanth S @ps_it_is That surely is Axar Patel's coming of age innings as a batter in international cricket. What a knock! That surely is Axar Patel's coming of age innings as a batter in international cricket. What a knock!

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "This is a special one. It came Crucial time and also helped the team to win the series." - Axar Patel "This is a special one. It came Crucial time and also helped the team to win the series." - Axar Patel

Prashanth S @ps_it_is If he gets his batting right consistently, Axar can be priceless for India in a subcontinent world cup in the Thakur slot. If he gets his batting right consistently, Axar can be priceless for India in a subcontinent world cup in the Thakur slot.

Soumyadip Dutta @Soumyad87772934

Axar patel has done it for INDIA

What an innings

What a player

He grabbed the win from west indies .

We lead the series by 2-0

#WIvIND

#CricketTwitter #AxarPatel BapuAxar patel has done it for INDIAWhat an inningsWhat a playerHe grabbed the win from west indies .We lead the series by 2-0 Bapu 🔥🔥🔥Axar patel has done it for INDIA 🇮🇳What an innings What a player He grabbed the win from west indies .We lead the series by 2-0💙#WIvIND #CricketTwitter #AxarPatel https://t.co/ucmDxqOHvB

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL AXAR PATEL HAS DONE IT!!!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!! WHAT A FINISH!!!! AXAR PATEL HAS DONE IT!!!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!! WHAT A FINISH!!!!

Soumil @ralfnazi Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Deepak Hooda outbowling Axar Patel is not good signs. Hopefully Axar can get his pace and lengths right. Deepak Hooda outbowling Axar Patel is not good signs. Hopefully Axar can get his pace and lengths right. Axar Patel outbatting Hooda is not good signs. Hopefully Hooda can get his power game and timings right. twitter.com/criccrazyniks/… Axar Patel outbatting Hooda is not good signs. Hopefully Hooda can get his power game and timings right. twitter.com/criccrazyniks/…

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



Md Kaif (87*) vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at Lord's, 2002

MS Dhoni (67*) vs at Harare, 2005

Axar Patel (64*) vs 🏝️ at Port of Spain, today

#WIvsIND Indians to score unbeaten fifties while batting at 7 or lower positions in successful ODI run chases :-Md Kaif (87*) vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at Lord's, 2002MS Dhoni (67*) vsat Harare, 2005Axar Patel (64*) vs 🏝️ at Port of Spain, today Indians to score unbeaten fifties while batting at 7 or lower positions in successful ODI run chases :-Md Kaif (87*) vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at Lord's, 2002MS Dhoni (67*) vs 🇿🇼 at Harare, 2005Axar Patel (64*) vs 🏝️ at Port of Spain, today#WIvsIND

Shaan Waseem @shaanwaseem2

Don't think anyone expected him to bat this well.

#WIvIND Axar Patel's innings has come out of nowhere!Don't think anyone expected him to bat this well. Axar Patel's innings has come out of nowhere!Don't think anyone expected him to bat this well.#WIvIND

Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 @khushbookadri



#INDvWI Axar Patel Bapu What An Innings!!! Very Well Deserving Player Of The Match Award For Today’s Game Axar Patel Bapu What An Innings!!! Very Well Deserving Player Of The Match Award For Today’s Game 👏👏👏👏👏#INDvWI

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #WIvIND Axar Patel has shown great improvement in his batting since the New Zealand Tests last year. Now, that improvement is there for everyone to see with this knock. 64 off 35 balls when the chips were down. WHAT AN INNINGS! Axar Patel has shown great improvement in his batting since the New Zealand Tests last year. Now, that improvement is there for everyone to see with this knock. 64 off 35 balls when the chips were down. WHAT AN INNINGS! 🙌 #WIvIND

Aspirant @dreamerupsc no way axar patel has now won more odi matches with bat for India than jadeja has done in over 10 years no way axar patel has now won more odi matches with bat for India than jadeja has done in over 10 years

Axar Patel was smart enough to pick the bowlers he wanted to attack

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) put up a 99-run stand to help India recover from 79/3. However, the duo departed in quick succession. India were still in the chase, but the probability of a win seemed to be diminishing.

Deepak Hooda struggled to find the middle of the bat and it was important for India to take on left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. Axar Patel did the job really well as he smashed a couple out of the ground and gave India's chase some much-needed momentum.

Hooda and Shardul Thakur were guilty of playing loose shots to get dismissed but that didn't faze Patel. He batted well with the tail and got a bit of help from debutant Avesh Khan, who smashed a couple of boundaries.

Patel finally pumped Kyle Mayers straight down the ground with six needed off three balls to ensure that his maiden ODI half-century came in a winning cause.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far