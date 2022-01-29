"It becomes easy if Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are on the same page" - Rajkumar Sharma on the Indian skipper getting players of his choice

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes Rohit Sharma is likely to get the players of his choice if the Indian captain and head coach Rahul Dravid are on the same page.

Rohit will lead Team India in the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies after having recovered from a hamstring injury. The Mumbaikar is also the frontrunner to be appointed the Indian team's Test skipper.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked whether the Indian team picked for the West Indies series suggests that Rohit Sharma has had a major say in the selection.

He responded:

"Every captain has his own choice and every captain desires to get the players he wants and generally that happens as well. It becomes easy if Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are on the same page, if the captain and coach want a particular team, the selectors feel it right to give them that team. This should happen also and I feel that will happen as well."

The former first-class cricketer was also asked about Rohit's likelihood of being given Team India's reins in Tests as well. Rajkumar Sharma replied:

"I don't think there is any contender apart from Rohit Sharma because there is no other player whose place is certain in all three formats. So I believe he is the better choice and he has done excellent captaincy in the IPL and whenever he has got a chance for the Indian team. I have full expectation that he will take the Indian team to newer heights."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia Steve Smith feels Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the favourites to become India's next Test captain. Steve Smith feels Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the favourites to become India's next Test captain.#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/e2FyafZUbV

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are some of the other candidates for Team India's Test captaincy.

"It is definitely a challenge" - Reetinder Sodhi on the road ahead for Rohit Sharma as Team India skipper

Rohit Sharma will hope to lead Team India to an ICC title

Reetinder Singh Sodhi was asked about the challenges ahead for Rohit. He responded:

"It is definitely a challenge when you handle the captaincy of such a big side. You experience adverse situations and conditions, the team has not been doing that well, if we talk about our situation in the recent T20 World Cup."

The former India all-rounder hopes the team management has strategies in place for the multiple upcoming ICC events. Sodhi observed:

"Now the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, World Test Championship - a lot of things are ahead. So Rohit and Rahul Dravid would be preparing a template or would have already done that and it is extremely necessary because we have not done that well in ICC championships."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Gambhir (in Star Sports) said "I hope Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid take Indian cricket forward in this format and win an ICC tournament very soon, following the template of England". Gambhir (in Star Sports) said "I hope Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid take Indian cricket forward in this format and win an ICC tournament very soon, following the template of England".

Sodhi concluded by stating that Rohit could cement his place as skipper and enjoy an extended run if Team India does well in these global events.

