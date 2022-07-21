Ravindra Jadeja might miss India's ODI series against West Indies, KL Rahul doubtful for T20Is: Reports

India's vice-captain for the ODI series against West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja, is understood to be doubtful for the three games as he is reportedly nursing a niggle in his left knee.

Reports from Cricbuzz suggest that the 33-year-old might be advised to take complete rest from the ODIs to avoid the aggravation of the niggle into a serious injury.

The medical team is set to examine the extent of the injury further. Jadeja's absence will further weaken the squad, as many senior players, including Hardik Pandya, have been rested for this series. This could mean that India might be without both their all-rounders who were a part of the victorious team in the ODI series against England.

With three ODIs to be played from July 22-27, this seems to be a sensible decision to ensure that Jadeja is fit for the five-match T20I series to follow. Selectors might not name a deputy to Dhawan on such short notice.

Instead, players like Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal could be a part of the leadership group if coach Rahul Dravid and the team management turn to them to step up.

The Men in Blue have been dealt probably an even bigger blow as star opener KL Rahul is unlikely to be fit in time for the T20Is against West Indies. The 30-year-old has been an important part of the T20I side, but has been plagued with injuries over the past few months.

A groin injury kept Rahul out of the T20Is against South Africa and the entire tour of England. His groin surgery in Germany was a success and some high-octane training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) might have given an indication that he will be fit in time for the West Indies T20Is.

He was about to give a fitness test for the same on Friday, but now he will be missing that and probably also the chance to feature in the T20Is beginning from July 29. This is yet another hurdle in his route of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

