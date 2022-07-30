IND vs WI 2022: "India's bowling attack won't let these power hitters fire" - Reetinder Sodhi after West Indies suffer 68-run loss in 1st T20I

Former spinner Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes that West Indies' power-packed batting lineup will not be able to find much success against the Indian bowlers.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sodhi stated that the Indian bowlers wouldn't allow WI to counter them with their big hits.

He emphasized how the Men in Blue didn't allow the hosts to score freely during the run-chase in the first T20I on Friday.

"A lot of people talked about the fact that West Indies are a force to reckon with in T20 cricket as they have power hitters in their side. However, India's bowling attack won't let these power hitters fire. The same thing happened in this game as well."

India were able to defend their total of 190 in the fixture by restricting West Indies to 122/8 after 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Co. performed underwhelmingly with the bat and received flak for their lack of intent.

Opener Shamarh Brooks scored 20 runs off 15 deliveries during the chase. Apart from him, no other West Indian batter had a strike rate of over 100 in the encounter.

"Gave the team an important impetus" - Reetinder Singh Sodhi lauds India's Dinesh Karthik for impactful cameo against West Indies

Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik dazzled viewers with his explosive knock on Friday. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 41 off 19 balls to take the visitors to a total of 190.

Sodhi mentioned that the Rohit Sharma-led side delivered a clinical performance, dominating with both bat and ball to claim a comprehensive victory.

"It was an exceptional performance from Team India. They completely outclassed West Indies. Rohit Sharma was a key contributor, and the way Dinesh Karthik took the bowlers to the cleaners towards the end, gave the team an important impetus as we registered a big total. The bowlers did their job well in the second half to take the side to victory."

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against WI. The second game of the rubber will be played on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

