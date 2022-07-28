IND vs WI 2022: "By this time, he should have been talked about like Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma" - Reetinder Sodhi on Shubman Gill

Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes Shubman Gill should have cemented his place in the Indian team by now and been spoken about as highly as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Gill scored an unbeaten 98 off as many deliveries in the third and final ODI against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Wednesday, July 27. His knock helped Team India post a score of 225/3 in the 36 overs they faced and the Men in Blue eventually won the match by 119 runs based on the DLS method.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sodhi was asked about Shubman Gill's performance and his opening partnership with Dhawan. He replied:

"You have to give credit to the opening partnership because that started creating pressure on the West Indies. Shubman Gill is a player who has been playing for the Indian team for a long time, it seemed by this time, he should have been a certainty, his place should have been cemented, he should have been talked about like Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma."

Sodhi was all praise for Gill's knock in the third ODI. The former Indian all-rounder observed:

"The way he batted in yesterday's match, it was extremely praiseworthy. The consistency was seen, he valued his wicket, played every ball on its merit, the way he analyzed the situation, I think that has been superb."

Sodhi lauded Gill and the other Indian youngsters for grabbing their opportunities in the ODI series against the Windies. He elaborated:

"This lad has a bright future but we all wanted him to be consistent. So the West Indies tour, where we were all saying that it is a tour of great opportunities, all the youngsters have grabbed the opportunity with both hands. So well done Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid."

Gill was chosen as both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series. The stylish opener amassed 205 runs at an excellent strike rate of 102.50 in the three-match ODI series.

"The selectors believe that he is a player who can play in all formats for India for a long time" - Saba Karim on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been a regular member of India's Test squad

Saba Karim added that he has heard great things about Gill from the Indian batting coach and other players. He pointed out:

"The reports I keep hearing about Shubman Gill, whether it is from the batting coach or other players, I get to hear that a player has come after Virat Kohli who has a lot of time to play his shots and that is a unique talent. That is why the selectors believe that he is a player who can play in all formats for India for a long time."

Gill has predominantly represented Team India in Test cricket, having played 11 Tests thus far. While he is yet to make his T20I debut, Wednesday's game was just his sixth match in ODI cricket.

