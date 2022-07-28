IND vs WI 2022: "Why not Shikhar Dhawan for the T20 World Cup?" - Reetinder Sodhi lauds Gabbar's performances in the ODI series

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has questioned why Shikhar Dhawan cannot be considered for a spot in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Dhawan led India to a 3-0 clean sweep in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. The veteran opener also scored 168 runs at an impressive average of 56.00 in the three ODIs.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sodhi was asked about Dhawan's performances in the ODIs against the Windies. He replied:

"We need him (Dhawan) if we talk about the 50-over World Cup. But why not Shikhar Dhawan for the T20 World Cup, why not an experienced player, the sort of form that is being seen, the way his feet are moving, the fantastic fielding he is doing, Shikhar has presented an extremely strong case."

Sodhi lauded Dhawan for bouncing back into contention for a place in India's white-ball sides. The former Indian all-rounder elaborated:

"Shikhar Dhawan is a player who was down and out. There was not much talk about him a few months back, but it has been a fantastic turnaround because he is captaining in ODI cricket and the form he has caught, it seems he is a certainty."

Saba Karim, however, contradicted Sodhi by pointing out that Dhawan has always been in the Indian team's scheme of things in ODI cricket. He termed the southpaw a pillar for Team India in the 50-over format of the game, alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

"Shikhar Dhawan showed that he has a lot of cricket left in him" - Rajkumar Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan did not have a great time in the preceding ODI series against England

Rajkumar Sharma praised Dhawan for proving that he is still there for the long haul. He observed:

"His performance has been exceptional if we talk about ODI cricket. Shikhar Dhawan showed that he has a lot of cricket left in him and presented a strong case for next year's World Cup."

Sharma hopes that Dhawan's performances will have convinced the selectors to have him in their scheme of things for the ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli's childhood coach stated:

"I have been saying this for a long time that he is a very important player along with Rohit in the opening partnership for the World Cup. After this performance, the selectors will also be definitely encouraged to persist with Shikhar."

While Dhawan gave a decent account of himself in the ODI series against West Indies, his strike rate of 82.35 drew some criticism. With the Men in Blue looking to play a fearless brand of cricket, the 36-year-old might have to play a little more aggressively to retain his place in the XI.

