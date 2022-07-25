Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel have brief conversation in Gujarati on Twitter after India's win in 2nd IND vs WI 2022 ODI

Indian men's cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma showered praise on Axar Patel after his match-winning fifty against West Indies on Sunday (July 24). Patel came out to bat at No. 7 and blasted an unbeaten 35-ball 64 at the Queen's Park Oval to help India gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The match ended late at night in India. Rohit Sharma seems to have watched the highlights on Monday (July 25) and sent the following message to Axar Patel. The Indian skipper wrote on Twitter:

"Woah! that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che."

Patel responded to the tweet with the following message:

"Badhu saru che rohit bhai thanks.. cheers."

Sharma lauded Patel for his knock in the first part of his tweet and then wrote in Gujarati that everything he did was good. The all-rounder acknowledged the Indian opener's praise and thanked him.

Axar Patel's knock may give Rohit Sharma a selection headache

For the first time in his international career, Patel played a match-winning knock with the willow.

After multiple cameos for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, he finally proved his all-round capabilities on the international stage. The wily left-arm spinner will have convinced many fans that he is more than just a bowler who can bat.

Last year, the BCCI notably named Patel in India's 15-man squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. However, at the last moment, he was moved to the list of reserves with Shardul Thakur taking his place in the main squad.

Looking at his recent innings against West Indies, the team management may consider giving Patel a place in the T20 World Cup team. Rohit Sharma will have a hard time while deciding the playing XI for future matches, especially with Ravindra Jadeja's recent injury concerns.

